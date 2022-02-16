Global EV Battery Vehicle Market to 2027 - Launch of New Plug-In Models is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global EV Battery Vehicle Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An electric-vehicle battery (EVB, also known as a traction battery) is a battery used to power the electric motors of a battery electric vehicles (BEV) or hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). These batteries are usually rechargeable (secondary) batteries and are typically lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are specifically designed for a high ampere-hour (or kilowatt-hour) capacity.
Drivers:
Launch of New Plug-In Models
The electric vehicle market is witnessing exponential growth across geographies. Major automobile manufacturers are entering the EV market due to the growing demand for EVs. Several major automakers such as Toyota, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai are working on EV models to expand their position in the automotive industry. With major automakers taking an interest in the EV space, developments in electric vehicles are expected to increase in the near future.
Restraints:
Concerns Over Battery Safety
Most EV batteries are considered safe as they undergo various tests before being put into use. However, there have been incidents - such as the recall of 68,000 Chevy EV Bolts after five fire incidents related to batteries - that have raised doubts on the safety of these batteries. EV batteries consist of various inflammable materials such as lithium, manganese, and plastics. Lithium is also highly reactive when exposed to water. Thus, there are concerns over the performance and safety of these batteries in hot or waterlogged environments.
Impact of COVID-19
Although, the overall production and sales of new vehicles came to a halt across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19, however the impact on electric vehicles was positive. The number of EVs sold in 2020 was more than the total EVs sold in 2019. However, component manufacturing was affected negatively.
Due to the pandemic, many countries imposed a complete lockdown of more than two months, which, in turn, impacted the production of electric vehicles and battery components. Manufacturing units around the world were shut down, and electric vehicle sales took a significant hit initially. However, the majority of the automakers resumed vehicle production with limited production and necessary measures.
Companies Mentioned
- CATL (China)
- Panasonic (Japan)
- LG Chem (South Korea)
- BYD (China)
- Samsung SDI (South Korea)
Market Segmentation
By Battery type
- Lithium-ION
- Lead-Acid
- Nickel Metal Hydride
- Solid State
- Others
By LI-ION Battery
- Negative Electrode
- Positive Electrode
- Electrolyte
- Separator
By Propulsion
- Passenger Cars
- Vans/Light Trucks
- Medium & Heavy Trucks
- Buses
- Off Highway Vehicles
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Vans/Light Trucks
- Medium & Heavy Trucks
- Buses
- Off Highway Vehicles
By Battery Capacity
- < 50 KWH
- 50-110 KWH
- 111-200 KWH
- 201-300 KWH
- 7>300
By Battery Material
- Cobalt
- Lithium
- Natural Graphite
- Manganese
By Method
- Wire Bonding
- Laser Bonding
By Battery Form
- Prismatic
- Pouch
- Cylindrical
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
