Global EV Battery Vehicle Market to 2027 - Launch of New Plug-In Models is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

An electric-vehicle battery (EVB, also known as a traction battery) is a battery used to power the electric motors of a battery electric vehicles (BEV) or hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). These batteries are usually rechargeable (secondary) batteries and are typically lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are specifically designed for a high ampere-hour (or kilowatt-hour) capacity.

Drivers:

Launch of New Plug-In Models

The electric vehicle market is witnessing exponential growth across geographies. Major automobile manufacturers are entering the EV market due to the growing demand for EVs. Several major automakers such as Toyota, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai are working on EV models to expand their position in the automotive industry. With major automakers taking an interest in the EV space, developments in electric vehicles are expected to increase in the near future.

Restraints:

Concerns Over Battery Safety

Most EV batteries are considered safe as they undergo various tests before being put into use. However, there have been incidents - such as the recall of 68,000 Chevy EV Bolts after five fire incidents related to batteries - that have raised doubts on the safety of these batteries. EV batteries consist of various inflammable materials such as lithium, manganese, and plastics. Lithium is also highly reactive when exposed to water. Thus, there are concerns over the performance and safety of these batteries in hot or waterlogged environments.

Impact of COVID-19

Although, the overall production and sales of new vehicles came to a halt across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19, however the impact on electric vehicles was positive. The number of EVs sold in 2020 was more than the total EVs sold in 2019. However, component manufacturing was affected negatively.

Due to the pandemic, many countries imposed a complete lockdown of more than two months, which, in turn, impacted the production of electric vehicles and battery components. Manufacturing units around the world were shut down, and electric vehicle sales took a significant hit initially. However, the majority of the automakers resumed vehicle production with limited production and necessary measures.

Companies Mentioned

CATL (China)

Panasonic (Japan)

LG Chem (South Korea)

BYD (China)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

Market Segmentation

By Battery type

Lithium-ION

Lead-Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride

Solid State

Others

By LI-ION Battery

Negative Electrode

Positive Electrode

Electrolyte

Separator

By Propulsion

Passenger Cars

Vans/Light Trucks

Medium & Heavy Trucks

Buses

Off Highway Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Vans/Light Trucks

Medium & Heavy Trucks

Buses

Off Highway Vehicles

By Battery Capacity

< 50 KWH

50-110 KWH

111-200 KWH

201-300 KWH

7>300

By Battery Material

Cobalt

Lithium

Natural Graphite

Manganese

By Method

Wire Bonding

Laser Bonding

By Battery Form

Prismatic

Pouch

Cylindrical

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

