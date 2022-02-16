APAC 5G Total Industry Opportunities to 2025 - 5G Network Slicing, in Combination with MEC & Private Networks, is Expected to Boost Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "APAC 5G Total Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, the total 5G revenue in APAC will increase from $2.13 billion in 2020 to $23.89 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 62.2% from 2020 to 2025. Revenue will be mainly driven by 5G connectivity, as the main contributor between 2020 and 2025. From 2021, revenue from 5G network slicing will start to contribute to the total revenue in APAC, and by 2025, it will account for 41.8% of the total revenue.

China, South Korea, and Japan are the top-3 countries where significant growth in 5G revenue is anticipated during the next 5 years. Their contribution to the overall revenue will drop from 91% in 2020 to 73% in 2025, as other countries will start to contribute toward total 5G revenue in APAC. 5G network slicing will be important for these countries, and by 2025, these countries will account for 81.6% of the total 5G network slicing revenue in APAC.

5G is developing at a time when 4G is yet to mature

It is on track for growth and will benefit from the incorporation of 5G network slicing into the current technology mix, i.e., along with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and private networks. Together with more flexible and real-time Operations Support System and Business Support System (OSS/BSS) tools, the monetization potential for mobile operators is starting to crystalize as 5G is entering into the mass-market stage.

The true power of 5G comes out when it gets incorporated into solutions within the industry and enables a distinguishable improvement in performance over 4G. End-to-end 5G solutions are needed at the right places for the right people. There is still much work to be done to help justify the underlying business case for 5G. Lack of spectrum is less of an issue if the business model will not work.

Across APAC, local government push is observable in most countries, with many initiatives underway to harness the power of 5G to digitally transform their countries. It would be ideal if APAC economies can benefit from a plan and a roadmap to leverage 5G, because the region can greatly benefit from concerted digital economic progress and the benefits can be derived from regional 5G volume. Furthermore, with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in place from 1 January 2022, there is ample room for 5G to support the post-pandemic recovery in the region.

5G network slicing, in combination with MEC and private networks, is expected to boost the overall 5G market growth in APAC over the study period

This study covers the Asia-Pacific market, focusing on developing countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, and developed countries, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea.

The target audience for this research service includes telecommunications, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, government and public sector, and transportation and logistics professionals who want to understand how to strategically plan to incorporate 5G into their business operations.

