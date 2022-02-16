APAC 5G Total Industry Opportunities to 2025 - 5G Network Slicing, in Combination with MEC & Private Networks, is Expected to Boost Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "APAC 5G Total Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall, the total 5G revenue in APAC will increase from $2.13 billion in 2020 to $23.89 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 62.2% from 2020 to 2025. Revenue will be mainly driven by 5G connectivity, as the main contributor between 2020 and 2025. From 2021, revenue from 5G network slicing will start to contribute to the total revenue in APAC, and by 2025, it will account for 41.8% of the total revenue.
China, South Korea, and Japan are the top-3 countries where significant growth in 5G revenue is anticipated during the next 5 years. Their contribution to the overall revenue will drop from 91% in 2020 to 73% in 2025, as other countries will start to contribute toward total 5G revenue in APAC. 5G network slicing will be important for these countries, and by 2025, these countries will account for 81.6% of the total 5G network slicing revenue in APAC.
5G is developing at a time when 4G is yet to mature
It is on track for growth and will benefit from the incorporation of 5G network slicing into the current technology mix, i.e., along with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and private networks. Together with more flexible and real-time Operations Support System and Business Support System (OSS/BSS) tools, the monetization potential for mobile operators is starting to crystalize as 5G is entering into the mass-market stage.
The true power of 5G comes out when it gets incorporated into solutions within the industry and enables a distinguishable improvement in performance over 4G. End-to-end 5G solutions are needed at the right places for the right people. There is still much work to be done to help justify the underlying business case for 5G. Lack of spectrum is less of an issue if the business model will not work.
Across APAC, local government push is observable in most countries, with many initiatives underway to harness the power of 5G to digitally transform their countries. It would be ideal if APAC economies can benefit from a plan and a roadmap to leverage 5G, because the region can greatly benefit from concerted digital economic progress and the benefits can be derived from regional 5G volume. Furthermore, with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in place from 1 January 2022, there is ample room for 5G to support the post-pandemic recovery in the region.
5G network slicing, in combination with MEC and private networks, is expected to boost the overall 5G market growth in APAC over the study period
This study covers the Asia-Pacific market, focusing on developing countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, and developed countries, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea.
The target audience for this research service includes telecommunications, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, government and public sector, and transportation and logistics professionals who want to understand how to strategically plan to incorporate 5G into their business operations.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on 5G
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 5G
- Scope of Analysis
- 5G Segmentation
- Key Competitors for 5G
- Key Growth Metrics for 5G
- Growth Drivers for 5G
- Growth Restraints for 5G
- Forecast Assumptions for 5G
- Revenue Forecast for 5G
- Revenue Forecast for 5G by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast for 5G by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for 5G
- Subscriber Forecast for 5G by Country
- Subscriber Forecast Analysis for 5G
- Competitive Environment in 5G
- Revenue Share of Top Participants in 5G
- Revenue Share Analysis of Top 5G Participants in APAC
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, China
- China - Key Growth Metrics for 5G
- China - Revenue Forecast for 5G
- China - Revenue Forecast Analysis for 5G
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Japan
- Japan - Key Growth Metrics for 5G
- Japan - Revenue Forecast for 5G
- Japan - Revenue Forecast Analysis for 5G
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, South Korea
- South Korea - Key Growth Metrics for 5G
- South Korea - Revenue Forecast for 5G
- South Korea - Revenue Forecast Analysis for 5G
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Country Segment - Australia
- Australia - Key Growth Metrics for 5G
- Australia - Revenue Forecast for 5G
- Australia - Revenue Forecast Analysis for 5G
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others
- Others - Key Growth Metrics for 5G
- Others - Revenue Forecast for 5G
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for India
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for Thailand
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for Singapore
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for New Zealand
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for Indonesia
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for Vietnam
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Philippines
- Others - Revenue Forecast Analysis for Malaysia
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Potential for 5G Connectivity Growth
- Use Cases and Business Models Requiring 5G Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity Analysis, Potential for 5G Network Slicing Growth
- Use Cases and Business Models Requiring 5G Network Slicing
- Use Cases and Business Models Requiring 5G Network Slicing and MEC
9. Growth Opportunity Universe, 5G Total Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - 5G Deployments for Customer Segment Needs
- Growth Opportunity 2 - 5G-enabled MEC for Mission Critical Applications
- Growth Opportunity 3 - 5G-enabled Business Solutions for the Enterprise Segment
10. The Last Word
- Conclusions and Recommendations
11. Appendix
- Other Companies
13. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
14. List of Exhibits
