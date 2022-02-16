Tusk Strategies Launches Transportation and Infrastructure Innovation Practice

New practice to focus on helping mobility and digital infrastructure innovators remove regulatory roadblocks and win government business across all 50 states

Tusk Strategies, which has executed campaigns for Uber, AT&T, Bird, Motivate, Nexar & Kodiak, established the dedicated practice as the $550 billion Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act begins

Building off a decade of helping the world's fastest growing companies solve major regulatory issues and secure state and local government business, Tusk Strategies today announces the launch of a dedicated Transportation and Infrastructure Practice. The new group will advise firms specializing in broadband, micro-mobility, electric vehicle, autonomous transit, cybersecurity, parking, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), first and last mile delivery, as well as other forms of emerging mobility.

The firm has appointed Henry Greenidge and Seth Webb, two of Tusk's most seasoned transportation and local government veterans, to co-lead the new practice. The group will focus on mobility and digital infrastructure innovators, helping them to remove regulatory roadblocks across multiple jurisdictions and leverage incentives from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The practice will run multi-faceted campaigns in all 50 states and include executing tailor-made strategies in every area of public affairs and business development including: public policy, grassroots advocacy, public relations, digital media, sales planning, procurement vehicle and reseller partnerships, thought leadership, and more.

"As the nation prepares for a massive influx of federal funds, local and state governments will finally have the money to modernize America's infrastructure. We're focused on helping innovators take their technological advances to the next level and realize new possibilities for our aging infrastructure," said Greenidge. "I'm thrilled to continue working on transportation solutions with this exciting new practice."

"Cities and states are now well positioned to address chronic problems like connectivity, congestion, vehicle emissions, access and safety with recent advances in digital infrastructure technology," said Webb. "I'm excited to co-lead this practice and continue the visionary work that has become synonymous with Tusk and the aggressive, successful campaigns we run."

Together, Greenidge and Webb have decades of experience leading complex state and local campaigns for broadband, multi-modal infrastructure, micro mobility, electric vehicles, autonomous transportation, first and last mile delivery, vehicle-to-everything infrastructure, and other forms of emerging mobility.

Beth DeFalco, a former journalist and transportation communications expert, will also be joining the practice to lead the group's communications, marketing and public relations efforts. The practice group will also comprise more than a half-dozen strategists with significant industry experience and expertise.

Tusk Strategies has been advising some of the biggest names in the transportation and mobility space since 2014, and has led successful interdisciplinary campaigns for dozens of the world's leading disruptors in tech, finance, mobility, healthcare, and countless other industries. Tusk helps innovators build their brands using thought leadership, generating earned media and use of creative advertising to gain market share while solving complex regulatory challenges.

Tusk Strategies was founded by venture capitalist, philanthropist and political strategist Bradley Tusk and is now led by co-CEOs Chris Coffey and Matt Yale.

"Tusk Strategies has established itself as the go-to firm when it comes to helping companies deploy innovative infrastructure and mobility solutions in competitive environments," said Yale.

"Our experience in mobility with companies such as Uber, AT&T, Bird, Kodiak, Motivate, Nexar, Lacuna, Wapanda and others have been transformative in terms of increasing access and leveraging data to improve the digital infrastructure and transportation ecosystem," Coffey added. "Seth and Henry have long-been involved in this space and are well-positioned to help our clients achieve optimum results."

Henry L. Greenidge is an attorney and government affairs professional with close to two decades of policy advising, regulatory affairs and community engagement. His areas of expertise include sustainability, energy, broadband and autonomous transportation. In addition to his work in the mobility sector, Henry has held legal and government affairs roles during the Obama Administration in the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the White House Office of Management & Budget. He has also served in senior positions at the New York City Department of Transportation and the New York City Mayor's Office. Henry has been recognized as an Emerging Leader in Transportation by New York University; a member of the NYC Power 100 in Transportation and a 40 Under 40 Rising Star by City & State Magazine; and a Trailblazer by the New York Urban League. He was also a Fellow-in-Residence with New York University McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research where he lectured and explored the connection between race, poverty, and transportation.

Seth Webb brings decades of experience helping companies work with local government. For the last six years, he's led regulatory campaigns, business development and strategic partnerships for Tusk clients including Nexar, Lacuna, Unqork, Indigov and Eaze. Webb Prior to Tusk, he served as the Town Manager of the ski-resort community Killington, Vermont where he led multimodal transportation planning and reconstruction following Tropical Storm Irene, and helped establish Killington as a four-season tourist destination. He previously worked as a Director for Civic Entertainment Group (CEG) in New York City where he managed public engagement campaigns for national brands including CNN, A&E, The History Channel and I Love NY. Before CEG, Seth served as Special Assistant to the Governor of Illinois managing statewide economic development programs, health care campaigns, and gubernatorial events.

Beth DeFalco is a Pulitzer-prize winning former journalist who also served as the communications director and chief spokeswoman for the NYC Subway. She served as former Gov. Cuomo's communications director for transportation, where she led press strategy for projects including the rebuilding of LaGuardia Airport and opening of the Second Avenue Subway — the city's first new subway line in more than 50 years. Beth brings deep experience in transportation and infrastructure, running aggressive strategic media and marketing campaigns nationally and internationally.

To contact the Transportation Infrastructure and Mobility Practice, email Henry L. Greenidge at henry@tuskstrategies.com, Seth Webb at swebb@tuskstrategies.com, or Beth DeFalco at beth@tuskstrategies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005318/en/