UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market to 2026 - by Type, Elevator Technology, Components, End-user, Elevator Door Type and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator, Moving Walkways), By Elevator Technology (Hydraulic and Traction),By Components, By End User, By Elevator Door Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is driven by the stringent regulations imposed by the government to ensure public safety.
Additionally, the increasing infrastructure spending by the government and key players in the country coupled with the booming construction industry are further expected to propel the market during forecast years.
The UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is segmented based on type, elevator technology, components, end user, elevator door type, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into elevator, escalator and moving walkways. The elevator segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in installation base and the need for safety and reliability.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.
- To classify and forecast UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market based on type, elevator technology, components, end user, elevator door type, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.
Report Scope:
In this report, UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator, Moving Walkways)
6.2.2. By Elevator Technology (Hydraulic and Traction)
6.2.3. By Components (Elevator Machine Room, Hoistway, Elevator Car, Others)
6.2.4. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural, Others)
6.2.5. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic and Manual)
6.2.6. By Region (Dubai; Abu Dhabi; Sharjah; and Rest of UAE)
6.2.7. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Dubai Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Elevator Technology
7.2.3. By Components
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Elevator Door Type
8. Abu Dhabi Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Elevator Technology
8.2.3. By Components
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Elevator Door Type
9. Sharjah Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Elevator Technology
9.2.3. By Components
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Elevator Door Type
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
11.1. Elevator maintenance using loT platform
11.2. Use of regenerative drives
11.3. LEED certification enabling energy-efficient elevators and escalators
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. UAE Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles (Up to 10 Leading Companies in UAE including Domestic & Foreign Players)
14.2.1. AG MELCO Elevator Co. L.L.C.
14.2.2. Hitachi, Ltd., Middle East Branch
14.2.3. Kone Middle East LLC
14.2.4. Otis LLC
14.2.5. Schindler Middle East
14.2.6. Al-Futtaim Engineering
14.2.7. Nigma Lifts Installation & Maintenance Co (LLC)
14.2.8. Thyssenkrupp Elevator
14.2.9. Euro Elevator Escalators Maintenance Company
14.2.10. Al Nas Elevator Contracting LLC
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nui3kr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005996/en/
