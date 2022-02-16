Castle Rock Ford Named CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer

Customers Love Castle Rock Ford Based on Verified Customer Ratings.

Castle Rock Ford is being recognized in the third annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Program. The 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.6 stars, out of a possible five. This elite group of dealers is being celebrated for their exceptional customer service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005434/en/

Customers Love Castle Rock Ford Based on Verified Customer Ratings. (Photo: Business Wire)

"CARFAX has nearly 3.3 million verified customer ratings and reviews," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "This isn't an ‘everyone gets a trophy situation'; we are recognizing truly the best of the best when it comes to remarkable service and customer care. These dealers were selected based solely on verified reviews from their actual customers."

"Customer service is integral in this industry, and the fact our customer ratings and reviews led us to this award means even more. Our entire team works hard to provide five-star service to every customer day in and day out. We are excited to continue to do big things in the Castle Rock community and remind people that car buying can be fun," said Jose Medina, Managing Partner/General Manager.

Real customer service comes down to the things that cannot be bought or measured, Castle Rock Ford has consistently gone above and beyond for their customers. The google reviews for the dealership show multiple examples of the Castle Rock team going the extra mile. "Big shout out to Kaley, Josh, and Jesse for making my new Bronco purchase so enjoyable. To be more specific, they honored the price we agreed to over a year ago, made a fair offer for my trade without haggling, and didn't pressure me into anything I didn't want. Service and honesty is hard to find in these strange times and experiencing it every step of the way, so universally, really impressed me," said Chris, a happy customer.

You can look for Castle Rock Ford's 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer recognition on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to their customers.

ABOUT CASTLE ROCK FORD AND CASTLE ROCK AUTOPLEX

Castle Rock Ford is one of three dealerships that make up the Castle Rock Autoplex in Castle Rock, Co. Castle Rock Autoplex is owned and operated by Foundation Automotive Corp., which is a growing international automotive group with stores in Canada and the United States. Their vision is to be the North American benchmark for top-tier automotive solutions and a company of trust, excellence, and innovation for their customers and employees. Find more information on their website https://www.castlerockford.com or follow their Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages for up-to-date events, giveaways, and promotions.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit INFO, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005434/en/