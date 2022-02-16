DYPER™ Diverts More than 10 Million Pounds of Diaper Waste From Nation's Landfills

The Eco-conscious Commercial Landfill Avoidance Program REDYPER™ Expands to NYC, L.A. & Chicago

DYPER™, the responsible diapering company, today announced that it has diverted more than ten million pounds of diaper waste from the nation's landfills through its eco-conscious commercial landfill avoidance program REDYPER™.

REDYPER fulfills DYPER's mission to provide parents with the most guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering journey available. By collecting used diapers from DYPER customers, the optional REDYPER service centrally processes and composts the waste.

REDYPER fulfills DYPER's mission to provide parents with the most guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering journey available. By collecting used diapers from DYPER customers, the optional REDYPER service centrally processes and composts the waste. Available, for an additional fee, as a mail away service nationally, local curbside pickup is now live in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

"The average child uses 3,700 diapers by the time they are potty-trained, and more than 30,000 pounds of dirty diapers enter our landfills each and every week - where they can sit for up to 500 years," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER. "It is critical for the planet that we address this problem – and that's why we're excited to announce REDYPER's expansion into three of the nation's largest markets. The REDYPER service is a cost-effective, responsible step that parents can take to ensure the health of the planet that they will give to their child."

Before REDYPER's growth into the nation's three largest cities, the curbside pickup service was already available in 11 cities across the country, including Boston, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The program will expand to an additional 20 U.S. cities in 2022.

DYPER brand diapers are free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. The premium diapers are unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent. Crafted with viscose fibers from responsibly sourced Bamboo, DYPER is available at DYPER.com, as well as retailers Amazon, Babylist, Grove Collaborative, Hive Brands, and Thrive Market.

About DYPER™

DYPER™ is the responsible diapering company. From start to finish, everything we do is carefully orchestrated to minimize a little one's footprints from the time they start ruling this planet. DYPER is good for the bum, good for the planet. It's truly plant-based, sustainably made, radically transparent, and independently tested. It's the first plastic neutral diaper, with total carbon offset, and sustainable packaging. DYPER is the only disposable diaper that is compostable through REDYPER™ service, offering a guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering experience. DYPER is dermatologically tested by Dermatest®, STANDARD 100 certified by OEKO TEX®, and certified OK BioBased by TÜV. Learn more at DYPER.com.

