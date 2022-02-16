Andersen Welcomes Managing Director Franky Low in Los Angeles

Andersen welcomes Franky Low as a Managing Director in the Los Angeles Alternative Investment Funds practice. Franky has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry serving a broad array of clients including real estate operating companies, homebuilders, real estate investment trusts (REITs), hospitality operators and developers.

"I'm excited for Franky to join Jeff Domal in our Southern California real estate practice. His technical expertise and depth of experience will play a key role in driving the growth and success of our practice. Franky's deep knowledge of the real estate industry will be a valuable asset to our team," said Daniel Lopez, Office Managing Director of the Los Angeles office.

Prior to joining Andersen, Franky was a Managing Director at EY in the real estate tax practice. He previously worked at Kenneth Leventhal and Deloitte, where he managed key tax compliance and tax advisory services.

"We are pleased to welcome Franky Low to our real estate practice. He brings a unique combination of experience, skill and passion to the position," added U.S. Country Managing Director Dan DePaoli. "His ability to deliver target-specific and comprehensive solutions will help leverage our competitive advantage in the market and exceed our clients' expectations."

Franky received his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from California State University of Los Angeles. He is a Certified Public Accountant in California and is a member of the American Institution of Certified Public Accountants, California Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

