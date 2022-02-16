Thomas Global Systems Launches Drop-in LCD Display Upgrade for Pro Line 4 Business Jets

Practical, High-Performance Display Solution for Challenger 604, Falcon 50EX/2000/2000EX and other Business Aircraft

Thomas Global Systems recently announced the launch of the TFD-4100, its newest drop-in cathode ray tube (CRT) to liquid crystal display (LCD) upgrade for legacy Collins Aerospace EFD-4077 Pro Line 4 equipped flight decks. The TFD-4100 follows the TFD-4000 LCD upgrade, which Thomas Global introduced in March 2020 for Bombardier CRJ Series Pro Line 4 flight decks and is currently nearing certification.

The Thomas Global TFD-4100 LCD flight display leverages high-performance AMLCD technology, a proven analog-to-digital (A-D) software core, and seamless integration of LCD components into the EFD-4077 to deliver brighter, clearer imaging and expanded display area for added symbology, as well as dramatic reliability and life cycle cost improvements. A true plug-and-play solution, the TFD-4100 captures all the benefits of LCD technology without a major flight deck modification and associated aircraft installation, downtime, and crew retraining costs, delivering practical and efficient resolution to critical obsolescence of the EFD-4077 CRT display.

The TFD-4100 LCD flight display replaces EFD-4077 CRT displays currently installed in a range of business aircraft with Pro Line 4 avionics, including Bombardier Challenger 604, Dassault Falcon 50EX/2000/2000EX, Gulfstream G100/G200, Learjet 60, Beechjet 400A and Hawker 400XP. The TFD-4100 is fully compatible with existing EFD-4077 Pro Line 4 architecture and Built-In Test Equipment (BITE), is interchangeable and intermixable with EFD-4077 CRT displays and does not affect original equipment manufacturer (OEM) display software Service Bulletins.

"The TFD-4100 LCD flight display is a key element of Thomas Global's commitment to the long-term support of Pro Line 4 flight deck operators," said David Barnes, Thomas Global's President and COO. "With EFD-4077 production and OEM support coming to an end, the TFD-4100 helps operators get the most from their existing investment by improving performance at a lower life cycle cost, providing a growth path for new functionality, and ensuring continued reliable product support," Mr. Barnes said.

The TFD-4100 display for EFD-4077 Pro Line 4 equipped aircraft is the sixth in the Thomas Global product family of drop-in CRT-to-LCD replacement solutions, including the TFD-7076/-77, TFD-8601, and EFI-650 LCD flight displays currently operating on commercial, regional, and business aircraft worldwide. The TFD-4000 for Bombardier CRJ Series aircraft is in final development, with certification planned for Q1 2022, and TFD-4100 certification to follow in early 2023.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems designs, manufactures, and supports highly engineered and reliable electronic systems solutions for commercial aviation, defense, and other high-integrity transportation applications. For more than 65 years, Thomas Global has thrived by providing customers with trusted, innovative, and best value products and services. The company focuses on avionics, armored vehicle electronics, and specialized mission-critical electronics and training systems. Thomas Global operates high technology R&D, advanced manufacturing, and support facilities in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.

