NBC Sports Selects Its Display Technology Provider for Its Production of 2022 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games

XXIV Olympic Winter Games Take Place February 2–20, 2022, Across Networks of NBCUniversal
NBC Sports Utilizes Planar Display Technology for its Production of Olympic Winter Games
NBC Sports has selected Planar to provide fine pitch LED video wall display technology for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20, 2022. The announcement was made today by Atila Ozkaplan, Vice President of Production Operations, Olympics for NBC Sports Group and Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President for Planar.
NBCUniversal provides coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20, featuring a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony was presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC's primetime Olympic coverage began the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. Coverage began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, the most by any U.S. media company.
NBC Sports' Beijing set will showcase the award-winning Planar® TVF Series LED video wall, with a 1.8mm pixel pitch that will power broadcast coverage from Studio A, with over 200 LED displays delivering more than 15 million pixels of resolution. NBC Sports will utilize the video wall, designed for superior on-camera performance, to achieve popular resolutions and deliver clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance.
"We are thrilled to feature this state-of-the-art LED video wall technology in our Beijing studio for the Winter Olympics," said Ozkaplan. "After incorporating the industry leader's display technology in previous Olympic Games, I'm confident they'll deliver the continuous operation and unparalleled visual performance NBC Sports requires to engage audiences and create impactful viewing experiences."
"It's a tremendous honor to partner with NBC Sports to return as its display technology provider for this event," said Schmidt. "Our LED video wall solutions bring stories to life with cutting-edge capabilities, the finest pixel pitches and seamless, bright, ultra-sharp images, and we're excited to help enhance NBC Sports' broadcast coverage for viewers."
ABOUT NBC SPORTS
NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.
ABOUT PLANAR
Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world's most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world's leading organizations use Planar's broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2021). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com.
