L3Harris CEO and CFO to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference, Wednesday, February 23, 2022

L3Harris Technologies LHX Vice Chair and CEO Chris Kubasik and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Turner will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
The live event is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. ET and remarks will be streamed (listen-only) at L3Harris.com. A replay will be available through the company's website for seven days following the event.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.
