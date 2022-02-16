Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific prebiotics market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing gastrointestinal tract diseases like irritable bowel syndrome, have raised concerns about gut health which is likely to augment the growth of the prebiotics market in the Asia Pacific.

Consumers have started consuming foods such as yogurt, apples, whole grains, and miso, that aid in improving digestion by increasing the good bacteria in the gut, along with reducing constipation. Thus, the incorporation of functional ingredients such as carotenoids, prebiotics and probiotics, fatty acids, dietary fibers, vitamins, and minerals, is likely to increase, which, in turn, is projected to benefit market growth.

Prebiotics stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria like lactobacilli in the gut and enhance pathogen resistance. This effect is induced by consuming functional foods that contain FOS, GOS, with prebiotic function. Growing gut problems among consumers have impelled them to switch to prebiotics-rich food that is likely to drive their demand for prebiotics in the coming years.

Besides, since the pandemic outbreak, consumers have been gradually selecting products that are nutritionally rich in order to maintain optimum health. This shifting trend is evident from the increased demand for nutraceuticals in the first and second quarters of 2020 throughout the world. Rising concerns regarding immunity are likely to benefit plant-based functional ingredients in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Highlights

The inulin segment held a revenue share of 26.3% in 2020 and is likely to experience a healthy growth rate in the near future as there will be increased adoption of nutraceuticals due to the rising health awareness is likely to fuel the demand for inulin as a functional ingredient. It plays a vital role in enhancing the activity of selected beneficial bacteria, which hinders the growth of certain pathogenic bacteria and improves colon health

The liquid form segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% in terms of revenue, owing to the ease of blending with other food components, which is projected to lead to considerable adoption of the product. The low cost of the liquid, as compared to powder form, is likely to attract more buyers, thus promoting the expansion of the liquid-based prebiotics segment

The gut health segment held a revenue share of 46.7% and is likely to register a considerable growth rate in the coming years. The human digestive system relies on dietary fibers to function optimally. The intake of prebiotics helps in the removal of waste and ensures normal digestion. Therefore, the demand for prebiotics is projected to witness high growth due to their ability to improve gut health and combat disorders

China accounted for the largest revenue share in the market and is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the rising consumption of high fiber food & beverages products. Rising incidences of various diseases caused due to the unhealthy lifestyle are likely to boost the consumers in the country to turn towards healthy supplements

The key players in the market face strong competition from small-sized and local players as they offer low-priced and customized products according to the need of buyers. These players have high penetration in specific areas, but irregular demand poses a challenge

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand For Functional Foods

Rising demand For Gut Health

Restraints

Emergence Of Phytogenic In Animal

Rising Occurrence of Animal Disease

Challenges

High Research & Development Cost

Opportunity

Expanding Dietary Supplements Industry

Companies Mentioned

BAOLINGBAO BIOLOGY

Tata Chemical Ltd

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Quantum HI-Tech (China) Biological Ltd

SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CJ CheilJedang Corp

Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d99tlv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006014/en/