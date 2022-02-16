Worldwide Truck Trailer Industry to 2026 - Featuring Wabash National, Great Dane and Wielton Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type (Logistics, Construction, Mining), By Truck Tonnage Capacity (Class1, Class2, Class3 Class4, Class5, Class6, Class7, Class8), By Trailer Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Truck Trailer Market stood at $350.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.18% to reach $504.98 billion in 2026.

Companies Mentioned

China International marine containers (Group) ltd.

Wabash National Corporation

Schmitz Cargobull

Great Dane LLC

Hyundai Translead Inc.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Krone Commercial Vehicle Group (Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone)

STI HOLDINGS, INC

Kogel Trailer GmbH

Wielton

The rise in the investments made by leading authorities of developing economies for the development of the transportation sector and infrastructure development, ongoing construction activities, and launch of new models of the truck trailer are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Truck Trailer Market in the forecast period.

Increasing sales of trucks are accelerating the demand for truck trailers all around the globe. Emerging economies are actively promoting trade activities between the country and other countries. The demand for trucks is expected to rise in the forecast period to run the business efficiently and maintain a smooth supply chain. With growing urbanization and industrialization, the market is expected to witness a continuous rise. Truck trailers find applications from several end-user industries such as oil & gas, agriculture, mining, construction, retail, logistics, and others. Truck trailers are used to carry construction materials and other raw materials and equipment essential to carry out construction and mining activities without any hassle. Due to the growing expenditure capacity of consumers, the production and sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Players are investing in replacing the existing fleets with advanced and newer versions of truck trailers which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Global Truck Trailer Market can be segmented into by application type, truck tonnage capacity, trailer type, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into light duty, heavy duty, and medium duty. The heavy-duty truck is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026. They are in high demand owing to their high carrying capacity and strong suspension system, which is useful for transportation and construction activities. The developing transportation & logistics industry and the demand from the construction industry to carry materials and debris for long distances for any terrain are creating vast growth opportunities for heavy duty truck trailer market growth.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market, in terms of value and volume, from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To assess the demand-supply scenario of truck trailers which covers production, demand, supply, and net inventory status of truck trailers globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market in terms of value as well as volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Truck Trailer Market based on trailer type, size and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Truck Trailer Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Truck Trailer Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Truck Trailer market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of truck trailers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Influencer of Purchase

4.3. Aided and Unaided Brand Recall

5. Global Truck Trailer Market Production Overview

6. Global Truck Trailer Market Outlook

7. North America Truck Trailer Market Outlook

8. Asia Pacific Truck Trailer Market Outlook

9. Europe Truck Trailer Market Outlook

10. South America Truck Trailer Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Truck Trailer Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Price Point Analysis

15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

