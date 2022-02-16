Owners of Commercial Property Damaged by Kentucky Tornadoes Must Act to Get Professional Assistance Navigating Insurance Claims Process

Kentucky licensed Globe Midwest to level the playing field for commercial property and business owners in need

The "honeymoon period" for owners of commercial property damaged by Kentucky's tornadoes and their insurance carriers is ending, leaving many property owners in need of professional assistance to complete the claims process successfully and get the settlement they deserve.

"The initial post-disaster period of cooperation between insurance companies and commercial property owners is ending and yet many large claims are still unresolved," said Stuart Dorf, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Globe Midwest Adjusters International. "Insurance claims not completed by this point can end up getting settled for less than commercial property owners deserve because insurance carriers have a massive advantage in the claims process – but an experienced public adjuster will help even the playing field."

Filing a commercial property insurance claim after a tornado is a major undertaking. Property insurance claims can require owners to traverse several different areas of law, including Contracts; Torts; Environmental; and Municipal -- all while preoccupied with putting their lives back together.

Property owners must also negotiate with their insurance carrier's Claims Department, which is designed to protect the interests of the carrier rather than the policyholder. However, commercial property owners have the option of consulting with a licensed public insurance adjuster, which can make the difference between just "having insurance" and actually ensuring they get every single dollar they are entitled to under their policy.

"Now is the time for commercial property owners to enlist the assistance of licensed public adjusters to help them use their insurance policy to get claims settled fast and get back to business sooner," Continued Dorf. "Globe Midwest/Adjusters International can provide nearly a century of expertise in the complexities of the claims process to level the playing field for Kentucky property owners and prepare, estimate and negotiate their insurance claims to help them get the settlement they deserve."

About Globe Midwest/Adjusters International

As the Midwest's largest and oldest public adjusting firm, Globe Midwest/Adjusters International's core focus is exclusively representing property and business owners, during the insurance claim process, to maximize and expedite our clients' insurance claim settlement. Globe Midwest/AI professionals are experienced with the types of natural disasters that strike the Midwest, the companies that insure here, and how local claims are handled. Since its opening in 1924, the firm has successfully represented thousands of commercial property owners as well as business owners, during the insurance claim process, to ensure each received a fair and just settlement.

