Owners of Commercial Property Damaged by Kentucky Tornadoes Must Act to Get Professional Assistance Navigating Insurance Claims Process

Kentucky licensed Globe Midwest to level the playing field for commercial property and business owners in need
The "honeymoon period" for owners of commercial property damaged by Kentucky's tornadoes and their insurance carriers is ending, leaving many property owners in need of professional assistance to complete the claims process successfully and get the settlement they deserve.
"The initial post-disaster period of cooperation between insurance companies and commercial property owners is ending and yet many large claims are still unresolved," said Stuart Dorf, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Globe Midwest Adjusters International. "Insurance claims not completed by this point can end up getting settled for less than commercial property owners deserve because insurance carriers have a massive advantage in the claims process – but an experienced public adjuster will help even the playing field."
Filing a commercial property insurance claim after a tornado is a major undertaking. Property insurance claims can require owners to traverse several different areas of law, including Contracts; Torts; Environmental; and Municipal -- all while preoccupied with putting their lives back together.
Property owners must also negotiate with their insurance carrier's Claims Department, which is designed to protect the interests of the carrier rather than the policyholder. However, commercial property owners have the option of consulting with a licensed public insurance adjuster, which can make the difference between just "having insurance" and actually ensuring they get every single dollar they are entitled to under their policy.
"Now is the time for commercial property owners to enlist the assistance of licensed public adjusters to help them use their insurance policy to get claims settled fast and get back to business sooner," Continued Dorf. "Globe Midwest/Adjusters International can provide nearly a century of expertise in the complexities of the claims process to level the playing field for Kentucky property owners and prepare, estimate and negotiate their insurance claims to help them get the settlement they deserve."
About Globe Midwest/Adjusters International
As the Midwest's largest and oldest public adjusting firm, Globe Midwest/Adjusters International's core focus is exclusively representing property and business owners, during the insurance claim process, to maximize and expedite our clients' insurance claim settlement. Globe Midwest/AI professionals are experienced with the types of natural disasters that strike the Midwest, the companies that insure here, and how local claims are handled. Since its opening in 1924, the firm has successfully represented thousands of commercial property owners as well as business owners, during the insurance claim process, to ensure each received a fair and just settlement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005963/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.