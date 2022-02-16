United States Microwave Oven Market to 2026 - by Product, Application, Structure, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Microwave Oven Market, By Product (Convection, Grill and Solo), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Structure (Free-Standing and Built-In), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Microwave Oven Market was valued at $7233.58 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.18%. The market is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.72% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 that can be attributed to increasing use of microwave ovens for daily meal needs by the population of the country.
Companies Mentioned
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Electrolux Home Products, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
- BSH Home Appliances Corporation
- LG Electronics USA, Inc.
- Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation of North America
- ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
- Sharp Electronics Corporation
- Breville USA, Inc.
- Sunbeam Products, Inc.
- Alto-Shaam, Inc.
- MCA Corporation
- Galanz Americas Limited Company
- Hoover Limited
The growing younger population of the country leading a hectic life with continued busy schedules are heavily dependent on microwave ovens for their food cooking requirements, thus driving the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the upcoming five years. Advantages of microwave oven such as wide-spread applications, ability to reduce cooking and baking time without warming the surrounding air, further support the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the next five years.
Additionally, growing awareness among consumers and increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to increase the demand for microwave ovens in the country and thus substantiates the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the future five years. Consistent research and technological advancement are also major factors of market growth. Available market players have devoted their resources and financial support in the form of government aids, favorable schemes also aid the United States Microwave Oven Market in the forecast years, until 2027. Technological advancements like smart display, touch control, and auto menu have a number of preset programs, thus influencing consumer preferences toward the product and driving the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the forecast period.
The United States Microwave Oven Market is segmented based on product, application, structure, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market is further fragmented into convection, grill and solo. Grill microwaves are anticipated to register the fastest growing CAGR value in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demand for the combination of services of grill microwaves like power grilling technology and combo grilling. Convection microwaves are expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the next five years due to increasing consumer preferences. Moreover, the availability of advanced technologies in the convection type of microwave is further expected to aid the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the future five years.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Microwave Oven Market from 2016 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Microwave Oven Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast the United States Microwave Oven Market based on the product, application, structure, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Microwave Oven Market.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States Microwave Oven Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Microwave Oven Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Microwave Oven Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Microwave Oven Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Microwave Oven Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
5.2. Brand Awareness
6. United States Microwave Oven Market Outlook
7. United States Free-Standing Microwave Oven Market Outlook
8. United States Built-In Microwave Oven Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends and Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. United States Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
