Keystone Agency Partners Appoints Jennifer MacLaren as Chief Administrative Officer

MacLaren's expanded role includes overseeing communications, corporate strategy and stakeholder engagement
Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP"), a fast-growing independent insurance agency partnership platform, has named Jennifer MacLaren to the new role of Chief Administrative Officer. Previously, EVP of Communications and Marketing for KAP, Ms. MacLaren will continue to oversee communications and marketing strategy, and now will also lead corporate strategic initiatives to ensure cohesion between functional teams, the Board of Directors and the engagement with internal and external stakeholder groups.
"Jennifer has been an invaluable contributor to the foundation of our company's strategic priorities and value proposition," said Jeff Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Agency Partners. "This expanded role is a natural extension of the work she is already overseeing for KAP to support the operational underpinnings of our unique model and preservation of our Connected Autonomy approach. Under Jennifer's leadership, our business will continue to benefit from the strong interdependence of corporate strategy, platform partner engagement and communications to internal and external stakeholders."
Prior to joining KAP in September 2021, Ms. MacLaren was a senior counselor to the Company. Prior to that, she held serval senior marketing roles with Willis Tower Watson for its North American business. Prior to Willis Tower Watson, Ms. MacLaren was a senior communications strategist aligning the corporate and business development functions for FTI Consulting in the Americas. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Boston University.
"I am honored to join the executive leadership team and champion the effort of converging the functional team business outcomes that deliver on our strategy and maximize our platform partner relationships," said MacLaren. "KAP has a distinct model that empowers the unique attributes of our independent insurance agency partners and differentiates us from industry peers. I look forward to developing and implementing strategies that align our corporate strategic initiatives with the high-performance goals we have set."
About Keystone Agency Partners
Keystone Agency Partners is a fast-growing independent insurance agency partnership platform which provides strategic, technology, financial and operational support to reignite an entrepreneurial spirit and support profitable growth within their platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.
