Container Security Market by Component, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Container Security Market by Component (Container Security Products and Services (Professional, Managed)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global container security market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% from 2021 to 2026.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the platform, and helping customers integrate their platforms with other IT solutions. Vendors offer a broad array of services with the help of cutting-edge technologies, tools, and strategies to meet the needs of organizations. Training and consulting services are designed to enhance employees' skills so that they can meet the requirements of the patrons and boost the organization's productivity. Deployment and integration services ensure the proper integration of the container security platforms and services with various other components of the IT system. Support and maintenance services aim at providing technical support to customers and delivering enhancements and upgradations to the platform.
By services, the container security market is segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services.
On premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
Organizations, especially large enterprises, are still using on-premises deployment type on a large scale. The on-premises deployment type enables the deployment of container security within a company's premises. The on-premises deployment of container security solutions helps customers maintain compliance needs and ensure the security of applications that are being deployed. The on-premises deployment type is one of the oldest and traditional approaches to deploying software and solutions and is preferred by enterprises due to factors, such as the ability to store data within the company's premises, the availability of security measures, and the elimination of third-party involvement.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, and Indonesia. Asia Pacific is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies.
The increasing adoption of containers and microservice architecture, among SMEs, is acting as the major driving factor for the container security market in the region. The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises are another driving factor for the adoption of container security in the region. Hence, the region is growing at the highest CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Vulnerabilities and Cyberattacks Promoting Container Security Platforms
- Increasing Popularity of Microservices and Digital Transformation Across Enterprises
- Rise in East-West Traffic in a Container-Based Data Center
Restraints
- Limited Security Budgets Among Startups/Smes
- Faster Deployment of Applications Resulting in Faster Failure
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Containers (Container-As-A-Service) Across Verticals
- Expanding Range of IoT Applications
- Leveraging Ai and Ml to Provide Better Container Security
Challenges
- Limited Technical Expertise and Lack of Awareness About Container Technologies and Security
- Presence of a Large Number of Open-Source Vendors Offering Container Platforms
Companies Mentioned
- Microsoft
- Aws
- Ibm
- Vmware
- Mcafee
- Palo Alto Networks
- Cisco
- Juniper Networks
- Products/Solutions/Services Offered
- Qualys
- Crowdstrike
- Tenable
- Check Point
- Rapid7
- Zscaler
- Trend Micro
- Products/Solutions/Services Offered
- Sysdig
- Snyk
- Sonatype
- Aqua Security
- Fidelis Cybersecurity
- Start-Up Players
- Anchore
- Capsule8
- Neuvector (Acquired by Suse)
- Threat Stack
- Confluera
- Fugue Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9iemj0.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005947/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
