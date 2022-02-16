Pebble Engages MD Anderson to Evaluate Multi-Cannabinoid Formulations in Ovarian Cancer

Despite advances over the past 20 years, ovarian cancer treatment requires better standard of care.
Pebble Global Holdings (aka "Pebble Life Sciences" or "Pebble"), a privately held Texas-based leader in non-psychotropic cannabinoid research for drug development, today announced that a sponsored research program entitled "Evaluation of Multi-Cannabinoid Formulations in Ovarian Cancer" was initiated in 2020 and presently exists between Pebble and MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"). MD Anderson is one of the world's most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, education, prevention, research and ranked No. 1 in cancer in the U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 annual "Best Hospitals."
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005297/en/
Despite being one of the most researched, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of gynecological cancer in the US and second most globally. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in US women, with 22,000 diagnosed in 2021, resulting in 14,000 deaths. 75% of patients are "advanced" at initial diagnosis, with 1 in 6 dying within 90 days and treatment limited by severe adverse effects from the current standard of care.
"Our team has thoroughly enjoyed working with MD Anderson the past two years on this novel therapy. We're excited to continue with MD Anderson, to improve cancer treatment standard of care. Pebble's non-THC, non-psychotropic approach permits a regulatory drug pathway that allows both domestic and global distribution, so we can help as many suffering women as possible," says Pebble Founder & CEO - Patrick Moran.
About Pebble Life Sciences
Pebble is the cannabinoid-focused subsidiary of AcquiFlow LLC (est. 2014 as the "first open, legal and transparent" Texas-based cannabis company; whose holdings include a patent estate in non-consumable industrial hemp genetics). Pebble has established a patent estate sufficient to help fuel a large cap company's marketing, sales and distribution channels. These filings protect both Pebble's cannabinoid-compound formulation process and the initial successful prototype. Pebble OTC product versions are available for purchase at www.pebble.life/shop, maintain pharmaceutical variance standards, and provide independent third-party testing for every batch.
About MD Anderson Cancer Center
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (colloquially MD Anderson Cancer Center) is a comprehensive cancer center in Houston, Texas. It is the largest cancer center in the U.S. and one of the original three comprehensive cancer centers in the country. It is both a degree-granting academic institution and a cancer treatment and research center located at the Texas Medical Center in Houston. It is affiliated with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005297/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.