At-Bay Partners With Cloudflare to Provide Insurance Customers 3 Free Months of Cloudflare Pro

New offering part of ongoing collaboration to help businesses manage cyber risk
At-Bay, the cyber insurance provider for the digital age, today announced it will provide three free months of services from Cloudflare, Inc. NET to existing insurance customers to help strengthen their security.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006284/en/
Cloudflare's web application firewall (WAF) is an effective way to protect digital assets from cyber threats such as Log4j. When the Log4j critical vulnerability was disclosed to the public in December 2021, Cloudflare quickly enabled rules on its WAF product to help detect and prevent exploitation of the vulnerability.
"As their cyber insurance provider, our primary goal is to help our customers prevent a cyber attack before it ever happens," said Rotem Iram, co-founder and CEO of At-Bay. "In pursuit of this goal, we want to incentivize our customers to adopt strong and effective security measures, and Cloudflare's web application firewall is an important tool to help protect against new and future threats."
The new offering is part of an ongoing partnership between At-Bay and Cloudflare. The two companies previously collaborated to improve access to cyber insurance and help businesses manage cyber risk.
"Cyber insurance is a unique partner in the pursuit of comprehensive digital risk management," said Patrick Donahue, Director of Product at Cloudflare. "At-Bay is dedicated to incentivizing their customers to adopt effective security measures, and together, customers with both At-Bay cyber insurance and Cloudflare security tools in place are in a strong position to manage their business's digital risk."
At-Bay and Cloudflare independently agree that implementing a WAF adds an important layer of security for businesses, but does not replace the need to patch software. The best way to protect against the Log4j vulnerability is to immediately update all vulnerable software.
At-Bay customers wishing to sign up with Cloudflare must do so using the "Sign Up" link at at-bay.com/cloudflare. After three months of Cloudflare Pro usage, At-Bay customers must submit their receipts directly to At-Bay to receive a $60 prepaid debit card. To submit your information, visit at-baycloudflare.paperform.co. Offer available to eligible businesses in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, MO, NV, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, UT, WA, and Washington, D.C. For questions about this offer, contact cloudflare@at-bay.com.
About At-Bay
At-Bay is the cyber insurance provider for the digital age. By combining world-class technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, At-Bay was designed from the ground up to empower businesses to thrive in the digital world. At-Bay is backed by Acrew Capital, Glilot Capital, the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, Icon Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12, entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer, and Qumra Capital. www.at-bay.com
