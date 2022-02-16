Season 2 of 'More Than That with Gia Peppers' Returns on Over 100 Black-owned Radio Stations

Entertainment Journalist Gia Peppers utilizes her voice to raise awareness on current social, cultural and global issues.

‘More Than That with Gia Peppers' pioneered a collaborative way for brands to equitably engage with the Black community across the country by reimagining the supply chain in favor of Black-owned businesses while celebrating new conversations. The series which quickly became more than a show, is now a place where Black stories resonate, listeners laugh and even hear something that could change their life or trajectory of their community.

The award-winning first season initiated a sonic journey across Black America with host Gia Peppers and known guests about topics impacting and inspiring for Black listeners. In its inaugural year, the show and supporting marketing resulted in more than $4 million invested into Black-owned media.

Dentsu International, in partnership with One Solution, the award-winning division of Urban One, continues with an all-new 10-episode installment for Season 2 on Urban One, Spotset, American Urban Radio Networks, and Café Mocha Radio – a new partner this year. The series, exclusively distributed by Black-owned and operated businesses, will also live as a podcast – available on all major streaming platforms.

On hosting this series, Season 2 Executive Producer Gia Peppers said: "The goal of season 2 is much like the first season's: to shine light on the issues Black people face in America, as well as inspire people and corporations to use their voices and resources to help us all move forward to a more equitable future. In our first two episodes we got to talk to the legendary Master P and business mogul Angela Simmons."

On writing this season, Writer & Creator Kai Exos added: "Tapping into what motivates us to make positive change as a people is how we take collective action. This season, it's all about motivating us to listen closely to our ancestral traditions and form new pathways for economic empowerment and Black excellence."

Simmy Bhargava, Executive Producer at dentsu good said: "It's so energizing to work with such an inspiring group of people, all coming together to make the show a reality. Everyone has a real passion for the show, and I think the success of season 1 is a testament to that. The power of collaboration between all of the diverse groups involved supporting our stories and the Black community."

Ma'at Zachary, Executive Producer at OneX said: "As the architects of bringing concepts to reality, through the art of storytelling, every contributor uses their craftsmanship to powerfully project real-life experiences and guide the multifaceted narratives of our community. I expect that season 2 will continue to reflect the heartfelt value we place on access, resources, and opportunities for people of color."

Tune in to ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers' live weekly on US Radio starting February 5th or listen HERE.

About Dentsu

Part of dentsu, dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists.

About Urban One

Urban One

We Inform.

We Inspire.

We Entertain.

We are the largest distributor of urban content in the country. For more than 35 years, Urban One has been the leading voice speaking to Black America. First, as the largest local urban radio network. Then, as the largest syndicator of urban programming. Yes, we can even claim our position as the largest African-American owned television network and distributor of digital urban content.

Our brands are unsurpassed. Our content is relevant. Our reach is unparalleled. No other multimedia company reaches 82% of Black America. We proudly wear our banner and lift our voice as we ‘Represent Black Culture' boldly, courageously and unapologetically.

Despite the medium, TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iOne Digital or One Solution, we create content that REPRESENTS a people whose impact has touched every fiber of American life. That's what makes us experts. We are creators and distributors. We are developers and executors. We provide solutions to advertisers seeking a deeper customer engagement. And we are the answer for urban enthusiasts wanting content to satisfy their mind, body and spirit.

We are ONE.

ONE company serving a diverse people all seeking ONE thing…URBAN.

