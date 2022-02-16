Privia Health Leverages Amalgam Rx's EHR-Integrated Solutions to Personalize Care

Amalgam Rx Marketplace Offerings Help to Optimize Provider Workflow

Amalgam Rx, Inc., a leader in connecting healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies through a SaaS-enabled digital marketplace and product platform, and Privia Health Group, Inc., a national physician enablement company, announced a collaboration for multiple EHR-integrated services.

Leveraging Amalgam's real-time, point-of-care decision support engine, the companies are working together to simplify and enhance the way providers practice value-based care, recruit for clinical trials, and ensure medication safety. Privia Health selected several offerings from Amalgam's marketplace including:

● Payer Configured Value-Based Care Rules – rules configured by payers to support and align to value-based care contracts. The rules are only displayed in the EHR for the payers' members and focus on improving HEDIS scores, reducing costs, and eliminating low value care.

● Clinical Trial Recruitment – inclusion/exclusion criteria for major pharmaceutical studies notifies Privia providers when patients are eligible.

● Medication Safety – algorithms for identifying medication safety opportunities such as avoiding high risk medications with elderly patients.

Privia Health Chief Clinical Officer, Keith Fernandez, MD, remarked, "Our organization is committed to thoughtfully moving to value-based care with our medical practice partners. As we progress, we continue to leverage best-in-class technologies and analytics tools to reduce unnecessary costs, achieve better outcomes and improve patient care in order to perform well under various reimbursement models. We partnered with Amalgam to begin to offer these personalized, patient-centric solutions across our provider network."

Chris Bergstrom, president of Amalgam, said, "The pandemic has accelerated the transformation of healthcare delivery; healthcare providers need analyzed information at their fingertips, in their workflow. Amalgam uses its regulated product platform, dedicated EHR real estate, and patient-specific data to scale digital solutions and streamline the use of specialty therapies. Today's announcement highlights that Amalgam delivers seamless insights– actionable at the click of a button– to improve patients' lives."

Jenni Main, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Amalgam, added, "When I was the chief operating officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, we often discussed the friction providers face in accessing the right data at the right time. Making data accessible and actionable is critical to the battle of improving outcomes and costs. Amalgam solves this with intelligent simplicity, right inside the provider workflow."

About Amalgam Rx

Amalgam Rx is the leader in bringing providers, life sciences, payers, and digital solutions together to support patients. Our team has been reimagining care delivery and creating lasting change across the chronic care ecosystem. Working in partnership with many of the world's leading bio/pharma companies, health insurers, and health systems, Amalgam Rx has built an innovative platform for rapidly developing and scaling digital solutions. Our proven end-to-end methodology enables the entire life cycle from R&D to commercialization. Amalgam's solutions achieved software as a medical device regulatory clearances on four continents and have generated significant real-world data across the millions of patients and providers Amalgam supports each day. For more information on how Amalgam Rx's regulated digital products, clinically validated technologies, and EHR bring patients and providers closer together, reduce costs for payers, and unlock sustained value for partners, visit amalgamrx.com.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ PRVA is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Company's platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

