Global Mobile Medical Imaging Technology Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities, Patent Analysis, Key Contacts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mobile Medical Imaging Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The use of medical imaging techniques, including ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and X-ray scans, is a vital element of medical practice due to their ability to confirm the diagnosis of any condition in the patients.
However, traditional medical imaging platforms have to be fixed in a dedicated space in the medical facility, are expensive, and require considerable installation time. These limitations necessitate the development of novel mobile medical imaging systems that offer greater flexibility and cost-effective solutions for health professionals to perform diagnostic imaging in different clinical settings and provide greater convenience to patients.
This report has a global scope and covers innovations in mobile medical imaging systems, including mobile ultrasound scanners, CT scanners, X-ray scanners, and MRI scanners. It studies some of the path-breaking innovators in this space and the technology readiness levels.
The publisher investigated notable government and private funding activities and discussed mobile medical imaging systems' growth opportunities. We also highlight critical patents filed by technology developers in the last three years.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
- EchoNous Inc.
- Clarius Mobile Health Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- NeuroLogica Corporation
- Fujifilm Corporation
- itie Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Hyperfine Research Inc.
- Voxelgrids Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
1.1 The Strategic Imperative 8 - Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Mobile Medical Imaging Systems Industry
1.2 The Strategic Imperative 8
1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Medical Imaging Systems Industry
1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Context
2.1 Research Scope: Questions the Research Will Answer
2.2 Research Methodology
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Limitations of Traditional Medical Imaging Systems
3.2 Benefits of Mobile Medical Imaging Systems
3.3 Impact of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Growth Drivers
3.5 Growth Restraints
3.6 Technology Segmentation
4. Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
4.1 Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
4.2 Benefits of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
4.3 Applications of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
5. Mobile CT Scanners
5.1 Mobile CT Scanners
5.2 Benefits of Mobile CT Scanners
5.3 Applications of Mobile CT Scanners
6. Mobile X-ray Scanners
6.1 Mobile X-ray Scanners
6.2 Benefits of Mobile X-ray Scanners
6.3 Applications of Mobile X-ray Scanners
7. Mobile MRI Scanners
7.1 Mobile MRI Scanners
7.2 Benefits of Mobile MRI Scanners
7.3 Applications of Mobile MRI Scanners
8. Companies to Action
8.1 Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
8.1.1 EchoNous Inc., United States
8.1.2 Clarius Mobile Health Corp., United States
8.2 Mobile CT Scanners
8.2.1 Siemens Healthineers AG, Germany
8.2.2 NeuroLogica Corporation, United States
8.3 Mobile X-ray Scanners
8.3.1 Fujifilm Corporation, Japan
8.3.2 itie Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, India
8.4 Mobile MRI Scanners
8.4.1 Hyperfine Research Inc, Connecticut, United States
8.4.2 Voxelgrids Innovations Pvt Ltd, India
9. Assessment of Industry Trends
9.1 Analysis of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Funding for Mobile Medical Imaging Systems
9.2 Analysis of Government Agencies' Funding for Mobile Medical Imaging Systems
9.3 Funding Assessment for Mobile Medical Imaging Systems
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
10.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Use of Single-exposure Dual-energy-subtraction X-ray Technology
10.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Deployment of Photon-counting Computed Tomography (PCCT) Technology
10.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Use of Mobile Stroke Units
11. Patent Analysis
11.1 Growing Interest for Developing Mobile Medical Imaging Systems
11.2 Mobile Ultrasound Scanner Patents
11.3 Mobile CT Scanner Patents
11.4 Mobile X-ray Scanner Patents
11.5 Mobile MRI Scanner Patents
12. Key Contacts
12.1 Key Contacts
13. Next Steps
13.1 Your Next Steps
