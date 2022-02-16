Orlando World Center Marriott to Launch River Falls Water Park on March 16

The brand-new water park will feature an iconic three-slide tower and lazy river

River Falls Water Park will make a splashing debut for guests of all ages at Orlando World Center Marriott on March 16, 2022. The water park joins the newly renovated Falls Pool Oasis and offers three brand-new inner tube water slides and a 575-foot zero-entry lazy river.

River Falls offers three, brand-new thrilling inner tube water slides that connect riders to a 575-foot lazy river. As guests keep on floating, they can easily enter and exit through the zero-entry pool, where little swimmers can enjoy an aqua playground complete with eight bubbling nozzles and two sprayers. Surrounding the winding river and pool is a patio with lounge chairs, cabanas and a refreshment station. River Falls joins the newly renovated Falls Pool Oasis at Orlando World Center Marriott. (Photo: Business Wire)

The three new water slides will tower 50 feet in the air and accommodate one or two people per tube depending on the slide. Boomerago is a 425 foot long fast-paced slide that propels guests before boomeranging them into the air as gravity swings riders left and right toward the plunge pool. Aquasphere is a 498 foot long slide that starts with a slight dip that thrusts riders down the slide through twists, turns and closed spheres before dropping them down the twirling ride. Tailspin is the longest slide at 525 feet long and is perfect for thrill seekers—with open tubes providing glimpses of daylight before funneling riders into a tail spin and dropping guests into the plunge pool.

For guests looking for something more relaxing, the winding lazy river is 575 feet long and 10 feet wide. The lazy river opens to a zero-entry pool for guests of all ages to easily access the river. For young children, an aqua playground includes bubbling nozzles and two vertical leaf spraying elements.

"We are incredibly excited to add a state-of-the-art water park attraction to the extensive list of new and recently renovated offerings at Orlando World Center Marriott," said Robert Bray, General Manager at Orlando World Center Marriott. "River Falls Water Park makes our hotel the destination in Orlando for families, couples or those on property for meetings and conventions."

Tubes will be available at the entrances of the slide tower and lazy river. The area surrounding the new water park includes poolside lounge chairs, cabanas and a refreshment station, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

River Falls will be open daily and entrance to the water park is included in the nightly resort fee. The resort fee also includes daily shuttle service to the Disney parks, a complimentary bag of golf balls and clubs for driving range use at Hawk's Landing Golf Club and enhanced in-room wireless internet access.

The brand-new River Falls Water Park joins Falls Pool Oasis, which was entirely redesigned and reopened in fall 2021. Prior to the re-build, Falls Pool was voted one of the "World's Coolest Hotel Pools" by Forbes. Now, the new 400,000 gallon zero-entry lagoon-style heated pool includes additional waterfalls, sun shelves around the pool's perimeter, two 200-foot winding slides, a 90-foot speed slide, four jumbo TVs and a kids splash zone.

Additionally, the resort has undergone significant renovations across the entire property over the past three years. All 2,010 rooms and suites—which feature private balconies—have been renovated with new color palettes, hard surface flooring and new furniture. In addition, 75 percent of the rooms now have walk-in showers. The Hawk's Landing Golf Club introduced new designs in 2020 with three completely rebuilt holes including the signature finishing hole #18, which is now a par 3 with an island green. One of nine restaurants and lounges in the Resort—Mikado's Japanese Steakhouse—reopened with renovations in December 2021 so all guests can enjoy watching chefs fire up their grills right before their eyes. Lastly, coming this spring, the resort will unveil an additional 24 meeting rooms with 40,000 square feet of function space called Magnolia.

For more information on River Falls, to see the hotel's recent renovations and to book a stay, please visit the Orlando World Center Marriott website.

About Orlando World Center Marriott

Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, Orlando World Center Marriott—the world's largest Marriott towering above more than 200 prime, Central Florida acres—offers experiences that are a "World Beyond Compare." Everything is on-premises from the recently reinvented Falls Pool Oasis with three water tower slides, to a splash zone offering kids an aqua playground and small waterslide, scheduled daily activities, as well as the Falls Pool Bar & Grill. Other on-property amenities include Hawk's Landing Gold Club 18-hole championship golf course, Orlando Golf Academy, a full-service spa and fitness center, nine taste-tempting restaurants and lounges, as well as 500,000 sq. ft. of event space. The 2,010-room resort is located only 1.5 miles from Walt Disney World® and just minutes from SeaWorld® Orlando, Discovery Cove®, Aquatica™ and Universal Studios®. For more information, visit the Orlando World Center Marriott website or call +1 407-239-4200.

