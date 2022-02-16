SMART Modular Technologies Announces New DuraMemory DDR5 VLP RDIMM

The industry's first DDR5 VLP RDIMM for high-density 1U blade compute and storage applications
SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. ("SMART"), a division of SGH SGH and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage products announces its new DDR5 32GB Very Low Profile Registered Dual In-Line Memory Module (VLP RDIMM). SMART's new DuraMemory™ DDR5 32GB VLP RDIMM is the industry's first DDR5 VLP RDIMM form factor.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005545/en/
SMART Modular's new DDR5 VLP RDIMM is designed for blade computing and other space restricted environments. (Photo: Business Wire)
The 32GB VLP RDIMM addresses applications with space constraints, such as embedded 1U blade compute and storage, enterprise networking, telecom, and industrial single-board computers (SBCs). The space savings also equates to improved heat dissipation and energy savings, reducing business costs.
The DDR5 32GB VLP RDIMM is the newest addition to SMART's broad portfolio of VLP and ULP (Ultra Low Profile) modules that are suitable for all types of dense computing, storage, networking and telecom applications. For ruggedized and harsh operating conditions, SMART also offers retention clips to secure the socket latches in place, and industrial grade temperature operation of -40°C to +85°C.
Arthur Sainio, director of product marketing for DRAM at SMART Modular, explains, "SMART has a long history of providing VLP and ULP modules for a wide variety of blade applications. Currently we're seeing growing industry interest and demand for VLP modules for the new DDR5 1U blade in computing and storage applications."
Features of the DDR5 VLP RDIMM:
- DDR5 technology provides improved channel architecture, uses lower IO voltage and power, and offers other advantages over DDR4
- VLP RDIMM height (18.75mm) allows for vertical DIMM placement in 1U blades and saves board space
- High density achieves up to 384GB in 1U compute and storage-blade systems with 12 DIMM sockets
- High performance DDR5-4800 enables 4800 MT/s
SMART plans to begin sampling of the DDR5 32GB VLP RDIMM in Q1 2022. For additional product information and specifications, visit the VLP RDIMM product page.
About SMART Modular Technologies
For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today's leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.
