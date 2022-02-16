Littelfuse Named One of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes

Littelfuse, Inc. LFUS, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, was recently recognized as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies in 2022 by Forbes magazine. Littelfuse ranked #77.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best mid-sized companies in America," said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank the global Littelfuse team for their unwavering commitment, and hard work, to significantly grow our company. This recognition highlights the great teamwork and execution of our associates around the world and their focus on delivering the highest levels of quality and service for our customers — everywhere, every day."

In 2021, Littelfuse launched its five-year growth strategy, a continuation of the success from the company's previous five-year strategy. Aligned to the long-term structural growth themes of sustainability, connectivity, and safety, Littelfuse is focused on designing and delivering innovative, reliable solutions for customers across the industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets. During 2021, Littelfuse achieved record annual revenue of $2.1 billion, up 44 percent, and continued its growth focus with two strategic acquisitions — Hartland Controls and Carling Technologies.

In 2022, Littelfuse is celebrating 95 years of excellence and innovation. In celebration of this important milestone, on April 5th — the 95th day of the 95th year — Littelfuse will ring NASDAQ's closing bell in celebration of the people, innovation, and operational and commercial excellence that have driven the company's success over the years.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse LFUS is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

