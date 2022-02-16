Church Pension Group to Host Webinar Celebrating Black Voices in The Episcopal Church

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that in celebration of Black History Month it will host a webinar, Celebrating Black Voices in The Episcopal Church, on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET. Individuals interested in attending can register at cpg.org/BlackVoices.
The conversation, which will be moderated by Kimtoya Williams, Assistant Manager Digital Production and Chairperson of the People of African Descent Affinity Group at CPG, will feature the Right Reverend Dr. Nathan Baxter, Senior Adjunct Professor of Practice at the Lancaster Theological Seminary; Patricia Favreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at CPG; the Reverend Glenna J. Huber, Rector of the Church of the Epiphany (Washington, DC); the Honorable Byron Rushing, Vice President of the House of Deputies of The Episcopal Church; and the Very Reverend Sandye Wilson, Dean of The Cathedral Church of All Saints (St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands), and a member of The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees.
"We look forward to hearing this distinguished group discuss their experiences and thoughts around Becoming Beloved Community, social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the challenges and opportunities they see in a predominantly white Church," said Mary Kate Wold, CEO and President of CPG. "We invite clergy, lay employees, volunteers, and lay leaders who serve the Church to join us for this candid conversation."
The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org
