Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Investigation

The investigation concerns whether RumbleON and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether RumbleON and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2022, RumbleON issued a press release disclosing that its Chief Operating Officer Mark Tkach and Executive Vice Board Chairman Bill Coulter "have stepped down from their positions with RumbleON effective February 11, 2021." On this news, RumbleON's stock price fell $11.63 per share, or 30.22%, to close at $26.86 per share on February 14, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased RumbleON shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rmbl.

