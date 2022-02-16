Antora Energy Raises More Than $50M to Decarbonize Heavy Industry With Renewable Heat and Power as Cheap as Fossil Fuels

Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Lowercarbon Capital co-led Antora's recent round to zero out emissions in the hardest-to-decarbonize industries on earth

Antora Energy has unlocked a solution to deliver zero-emissions heat and electricity to heavy industry that is more reliable than fossil fuels, and just as cheap, according to Antora Energy CEO Andrew Ponec. "The manufacturing sector—including notoriously hard-to-decarbonize industries like cement, steel, and petrochemicals—accounts for a staggering 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Today, there aren't scalable solutions to clean up the major drivers of these emissions—heat and power from combusting coal and gas," Ponec says. "Partnering with Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital, and our strong syndicate of other investors brings the resources and know-how to scale up our business and wipe out billions of tons of CO2 emissions per year."

Additional investors include Shell Ventures, BHP Ventures, Grok Ventures, Trust Ventures, Overture VC, Impact Science Ventures, and existing investor Fifty Years VC.

Antora's thermal energy storage system soaks up inexpensive renewable electricity and stores it as high-temperature heat. This stored thermal energy can then be used directly to provide process heat up to 1500°C or converted back to electricity. In other words, Antora turns wind and solar into 24/7 power and heat and sets industry on a course to cheap, clean, around-the-clock energy.

Antora Energy has been developing their technology since being founded in 2018 with support from the Department of Energy, the California Energy Commission, the National Science Foundation, the Activate Fellowship, and private investors. With a recent Series A and previous funding under their belts, Antora will build out their first customer-sited projects and speed up hiring. "We are building a diverse team of compassionate people who find joy in their work and are driven to stop climate change," says Ponec.

"Clean energy storage for industrial heat and power will be a key enabler of tomorrow's zero carbon world. Antora Energy will have a major impact on lowering carbon emissions stemming from the manufacturing industry. We look forward to our partnership with Antora to help bring their critical new product to market," said Carmichael Roberts, Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Chris Sacca, Chairman at Lowercarbon Capital, said, "Antora makes heat and electricity from solar panels cheaper than burning gas. That's lights out for fossil fuels."

About Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Backed by many of the world's top business leaders, Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) invests in cutting-edge companies that will lead the world to net-zero emissions. BEV has more than $2 billion in committed capital to support bold entrepreneurs building companies that can significantly reduce emissions from buildings, agriculture, transportation, electricity, and manufacturing. BEV's strategy links cutting-edge ideas with patient, risk-tolerant capital to bring transformative clean energy innovations to market as quickly as possible.

The first fund was created in 2016 as part of the Breakthrough Energy network of initiatives and entities, which include investment funds, nonprofit and philanthropic programs, and policy efforts linked by a shared commitment to scale the technologies needed to address climate change and achieve a path to net zero emissions by 2050. Visit www.breakthroughenergy.org to learn more.

About Lowercarbon Capital

Lowercarbon Capital backs kickass companies that make real money slashing CO2 emissions, sucking carbon out of the sky, and buying us time to heal the planet. For more information, visit: https://lowercarboncapital.com/.

About Antora Energy

Antora Energy is electrifying heavy industry with energy storage for clean heat and power. We make it possible and profitable to fully rely on renewable energy for industrial processes. Our technology eliminates the need to burn fossil fuels for heat and power, the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions. We are growing our company with people who put team & mission first, value connection through laughter & joy, and build with humility & openness. Join our team and do the most fulfilling and impactful work of your life on climate change. Visit www.antoraenergy.com for more information.

