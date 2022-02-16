North America's $333.5 Billion Digital Advertising Market, 2031 - Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Digital Advertising Market 2021-2031 by Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Digital TV and Others), Format (Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others), Industry Vertical, and Country: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America's digital advertising market is projected to grow by 8.05% annually in the forecast period and reach $333.5 billion by 2031, driven by the technological advancement, rising digital ad spending, growing Internet users, and the prevalence of mobile phones and digital media across the region.

Highlighted with 81 tables and 41 figures, this 139-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2018-2021 and forecasts from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on platform, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2018-2031 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Mobile Ad

In-APP

Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2018-2031 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Digital Display Ad

Programmatic Transactions

Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2018-2031 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2018-2031. The breakdown of the regional market by country and key national/local markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Selected Key Players

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

