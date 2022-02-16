Mobil 1™ and Porsche Celebrate 25th Anniversary Milestone with Extension Deal

Delivering 25 years of collaboration, exceptional performance, protection in extreme conditions and outstanding driving experiences, Mobil 1 and Porsche will remain long-term partners.

Mobil 1 motor oil will continue as the factory-fill and recommended-service-fill for Porsche engines

More than 1.5 million Porsche engines have been factory-filled with Mobil 1 motor oil

Mobil 1 continues to support Formula E and provide Mobil EV™ products to Porsche

Mobil 1 and Porsche today announced the extension of their long-term relationship ensuring Mobil 1 motor oil remains the factory- and recommended-service-fill motor oil for Porsche vehicles through 2026.

For 25 years, Mobil 1 brand and Porsche have collaborated to bring about a great driving experience for consumers and motorsports drivers. The two iconic brands share the same commitment to research and advanced technology and a passion for maximizing engine efficiency and protection.

"Mobil 1 helps Porsche drivers unlock their passion and the performance of their vehicle, offering an optimum balance of performance, protection, durability and efficiency that Porsche's high-performance cars require," said Mike Smith, Director of strategic global alliances at ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants. "Since 1996, we have built a strong partnership that embodies what our consumers and team drivers want, need and expect from our world class brands and performance-driven industry leaders. Those who came before us, and our leaders today, are committed to advancing both performance and reliability, together we look forward to pushing the evolving technological boundaries of all Porsche vehicles over the next 25 years and beyond."

Forward thinking has long been the foundation of the automotive industry. For electric vehicles, Mobil 1 provides electric powertrain fluids to Porsche, developed specifically to meet specialized demands. Mobil EV™ brings outstanding efficiency without losing vehicle power, dynamics, or safety. At the same time, the wider Porsche Formula E and Mobil EV partnership provides the ultimate automotive track-to-road proving ground with the continuation of development in high-performance lubricants and fluids.

"For two and a half decades, our teams have collaborated closely on developing engines that power some of the most desirable and technically-advanced performance cars ever seen," said Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche's Member of the Executive Board - Research and Development. "As Porsche competes and demonstrates the capabilities of its electric vehicle technology, ExxonMobil continues to engineer a full suite of Mobil-branded lubricants to help the Porsche Formula E team build on its racing legacy. A legacy that's steeped in a rich tradition of ExxonMobil products, and further exemplified with Mobil EV. This milestone and contract extension not only celebrates the Porsche and ExxonMobil partnership today, but it brings additional opportunities to expand our brand portfolio with new product technologies, and will continue to do so for years to come."

Key Milestones for the Mobil 1 brand and Porsche relationship:

To date, more than 1.5 million Porsche engines have been factory filled with Mobil 1 motor oil

Mobil 1 motor oil is the factory- and recommended-service-fill motor oil for over 50 Porsche models including the 911, 918, Cayman, Panamera, Macan, and Cayenne

The following Porsche race cars all use Mobil 1: 911 RSR, 911 GT3 R, 911 GT3 Cup and all four cars of the Cayman GT4 Clubsport

The Mobil 1 brand proudly supported the 900 horsepower Porsche 919 Hybrid in the World Endurance Championship and is still supporting the 510 horsepower Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the Porsche Mobil 1™ Supercup

Since 2007, the Mobil 1 brand has been the title sponsor of the Porsche Mobil 1™ Supercup, the fastest and most prestigious international one-make championship

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, is factory fill in many of the world's most powerful production vehicles. In fact, more than 1,500,000 Porsche engines have left the factory with Mobil 1. Mobil 1 advanced synthetic features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 advanced synthetic to meet or exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers like Porsche and Bentley, and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions.

