APAC Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market Report 2022 - Trends & Challenges, Market Participants, Customers, Government Agencies, Lucrative Verticals - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This study focuses on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) market. The base year for spending information is 2020, and example market participants and market size estimates for 2021 are provided. It discusses market participants, customers, and government agencies that influence the industry. Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea are the biggest markets; however India and Malaysia aim to be global leaders in the UAS market in the future.

The various UAS platform types are outlined by their design and use segment. Also included are insights on the software and services essential to the US UAS market. In addition, market applications, growth opportunities, industry participants, technology trends, and market drivers and restraints are discussed.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry experienced a global shock that proved UAS efficiency. Drone delivery for vaccines has been the main highlight of the industry in APAC proving how drones can assist population in several ways. Technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) in drone platforms will represent an important factor for growth, as well as the need for automation in several tasks due to APAC's aging population. The report also describes important challenges to growth in the region, such as people's safety concerns regarding drones and regulation frameworks.

This study concludes highlighting the most important market verticals for drone applications in the region, providing a brief explanation of how they work, and how they can be best taken advantage of by different industry participants. The calls to action are complemented with examples of companies that have successfully taken advantage of said opportunity. Lastly, the most important points of the report are briefly described at the end of the conclusion in the key takeaways section.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial UAS

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose/Overview

Overview of Some Relevant Companies

Types of Commercial UAS by Market Segment

UAV Platform Distribution by Market Segment in Asia-Pacific

Types of Commercial UAS by Flight Design

Main Challenges and Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Representative Industry Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Malaysia's Growing Context and Focus on Technology for Companies to Settle in APAC

Growth Opportunity 2: India Terminated its Drone Ban Policy to Leverage Drone Technology

Growth Opportunity 3: Precision Agriculture to Pursue a More Efficient Food Production

4. Conclusions and Future Outlook

5. List of Exhibits

