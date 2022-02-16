Webinar: Bringing Credit Issuing In-House in 2022

i2c, Visa, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, and Aite-Novarica discuss a 360° perspective on the opportunities in-house credit card issuing brings

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, will be hosting a virtual roundtable alongside a diverse panel of experts on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The conversation will focus on demystifying the renewed and growing trend of in-house credit issuing, and how small- to mid-sized banks can put a profitable yet creative spin on an old product.

Join the one-hour webinar on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 (10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST) to learn about:

Buy now pay later (BNPL) and other credit-issuing trends

Benefits of self-issuance over an agent-bank model

The must-have features of a profitable and customizable credit card program

Low-risk portfolio migration strategies

Community Bank of the Chesapeake Case Study: how one community bank entered the credit-issuing market and turned the product into one of their biggest differentiators

Presenters:

Moderator: Dan Hanks, Vice President Credit Solutions, i2c

Panelist: Nupur Kalgaonkar, Senior Director, Consulting & Analytics, Visa

Panelist: David Shipper, Strategic Advisor, Aite-Novarica

Panelist: John Chappelle, EVP / Chief Digital Officer, Community Bank of the Chesapeake

Register for the webinar here: Bringing Credit Issuing In-House in 2022

