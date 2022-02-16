Philip Morris International Inc. to Publish a Video Presentation at the 2022 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference

Regulatory News:
Philip Morris International Inc. PM will publish a pre-recorded video of a business presentation by Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer, and Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) virtual conference.
The video can be accessed at www.pmi.com/2022cagny on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, as of approximately 9:10 a.m. ET. The video will remain available on the same site until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
The video may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.
Presentation slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2022cagny.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of a version of PMI's IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. As of December 31, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 71 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 15.3 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life-sciences, in February 2021 PMI announced its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet patient and consumer needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
