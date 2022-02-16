Exosomes Global Pipeline Insight 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Exosomes - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 70+ pipeline drugs in Exosomes pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Exosomes are a type of extracellular vesicle, a family of nanometer-scale, biomolecule-filled, lipid-wrapped packages that contain constituents (protein, DNA, and RNA) of the cells that secrete them. Exosomes can be a highly heterogeneous population and have distinct abilities to induce a complex biological response. Exosomes are isolated from a wide spectrum of biological fluids, including blood, urine, saliva and breast milk. Exosomes are generated in a process that involves double invagination of the plasma membrane and the formation of intracellular multivesicular bodies containing intraluminal vesicles. Exosomes are associated with immune responses, viral pathogenicity, pregnancy, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system-related diseases, and cancer progression. Exosomes have therapeutic potential to control many diseases, along with aid in disease diagnosis. Extensive studies are going on for the role of exosomes in the diagnosis and treatment of various pathologies.
Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Exosomes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Exosomes.
Exosomes Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Exosomes report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Exosomes Emerging Drugs
- ExoFlo: Direct Biologics: ExoFlo is an investigational new drug that has not been approved or licensed by the FDA. It is an extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells (MSCs). The drug is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Covid19, ARDS, and viral pneumonia. In October 2020, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted expanded access for Direct Biologics' ExoFlo, allowing it to be used to treat patients with COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome. It is currently in phase II stage of development and is being developed by Direct Biologics.
- Progenza: Regeneus: Progenza is being developed by Regeneus, and is currently in the Phase II stage of development for Osteoarthritis and preclinical for Neuropathic Pain. Progenza is a cellular therapy targeting pain and inflammation which uses Secretome to improve not only the resident tissue but the Mesenchymal Signalling Cells (MSCs) themselves.
There are approx. 55+ key companies which are developing the Exosomes. The companies which have their Exosomes drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Direct Biologics.
This report covers around 70+ products under different phases of clinical development like:
- Late-stage products (Phase III and
- Mid-stage products (Phase II and
- Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Exosomes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:
- Infusion
- Intradermal
- Intramuscular
- Intranasal
- Intravaginal
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:
- Vaccines
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Product Type
Key Questions
Current Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Exosomes drugs?
- How many Exosomes drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Exosomes?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Exosomes therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Exosomes and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Direct Biologics
- Capricor
- Regeneus
- AVEM HealthCare
- Aegle Therapeutics
- Organicell Regenerative Medicine
- Codiak Biosciences
- United Therapeutics
- ArunA Biomedical
- Evox Therapeutics

- MolecuVax
- Versatope Therapeutics
- Lamellar Biomedical
- Azymus Therapeutics
- Alxerion Biotech
- Avalon GloboCare
- Capricor Therapeutics
Key Products
- ExoFlo
- CAP-1002
- Progenza
- Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) exosomes
- AGLE 102
- Zofin
- exoIL-12
- exoSTING
- UNEX 42
- AB 126
- EVX-102
- AB 127
- EVX-101
- AB 128
- MVAX 001
- VT 105
- IPF-Lamellasome
- Muco-ease
- AZ-001
- ALX-029
- ALX-102
- AVA-201
- CAP 2003
- AVA 203
