Comcast Advertising Appoints Tracey Kopper-Hourin to Lead Global Human Resources and Customer Experience

Kopper-Hourin, who comes from Comcast Advertising's FreeWheel, will spearhead innovative culture and talent programs to equip the company for continued success.

Comcast Advertising, a division of Comcast, announced today that it has named Tracey Kopper-Hourin as senior vice president of human resources and customer experience, effective February 1. She reports into Marcien Jenckes, president of Comcast Advertising.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005131/en/

Comcast Advertising, a division of Comcast, announced today that it has named Tracey Kopper-Hourin as senior vice president of human resources and customer experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Tracey will be responsible for the development and implementation of global initiatives that attract, grow and retain the right talent to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion and drive the business forward in today's rapidly evolving, competitive media landscape. She will also oversee the customer and employee experience for Comcast Advertising and its two brands Effectv and FreeWheel across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Tracey joins Comcast Advertising from FreeWheel, where she led human resources for the global company as well as the strategic initiatives group. She was instrumental in helping to build FreeWheel's culture and advance innovation.

"Tracey is the right choice to lead Comcast Advertising forward at such a critical time in the history of workplace engagement, employee retention and professional development, as we collectively rethink the workplace of the future," said Marcien Jenckes, president of Comcast Advertising. "I could not be happier that Tracey is now going to be able to share her talents across the entire Comcast Advertising organization and help lead us in shaping the right team for the next decade of success."

With more than 25 years of human resources experience overall, Tracey spent over 15 years at Comcast in human resources and employee engagement roles at the regional and corporate levels. Her career has focused on strategic development, leadership, talent acquisition, and retention, culture and engagement. Additionally, she has led multiple integrations of domestic and global acquisitions. Prior to Comcast, Tracey held human resources leadership roles at ADP, Eastern Research and Bell Atlantic Business Systems.

An active academic, Tracey is a fellow of the WICT Betsy Magness Leadership Institute and has certifications in Human Resources Analytics from AIHR Academy, ADKAR Change Management from Prosci, and SPHR from the SHRM. She earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Temple University. Tracey is also a founding leader of the Comcast Running Club

Tracey will succeed Sandy Gunn, who announced a few months ago that he would be retiring.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast Cable. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, Comcast Advertising fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as between publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Effectv, its advertising sales division, helps local, regional and national advertisers connect with their audiences on every screen by using advanced data to drive targeting and measurement of their campaigns. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. Comcast Cable, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation CMCSA. Visit www.comcastadvertising.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005131/en/