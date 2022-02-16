Corpay One Launches Corpay Mastercard®, The Smart Card that Helps Pay Your Bills

New credit card offering is fully integrated with Corpay One, giving small businesses one solution for bill pay and spend management

Corpay One, a smart digital bill pay platform for small businesses, today announced the availability of Corpay Mastercard®, its new credit card product for qualified customers. Corpay Mastercard® is fully integrated with the Corpay One bill pay platform, providing small businesses with one, subscription-free solution to make payments and manage spend.

In September, Corpay One introduced its Pay by Card feature, which enables users to fund check and ACH payments with a credit card of their choice even if the vendor doesn't accept credit card. By incorporating its own business credit offering – the Corpay Mastercard® – Corpay One now allows customers to fund bill pay with existing credit cards, bank accounts, and now their Corpay Mastercard®. Small business will save both time and money on the process of paying bills, while also earning rebates and extending cash flow.

"The integrated format of Corpay One and Corpay Mastercard® allows me to pay business bills using my credit line, which is really convenient," said Corpay One customer Derek Reese, CEO of a boutique insurance company. "The dashboard provides a useful overview of my bill pay activities, like completed payments, my spending trends and the amount remaining on credit line."

Small business users will earn 1.5% rebate when paying business bills through Corpay One and 1% rebate on all other eligible purchases with the Corpay Mastercard®. That's money that can be invested back into the business.

"Cash flow has always been top of mind for small businesses," said Danny Martucci, President of Corpay One. "With the Corpay Mastercard®, we are giving small businesses new options to optimize their cash flow. Combined with Corpay One, which automates tasks like bill pay, expense coding and reimbursements, we are further giving small businesses the tools they need to operate efficiently and grow."

For more information on the Corpay Mastercard® or Corpay One, visit corpayone.com/corpay-mastercard.

About Corpay One

A FLEETCOR® company, Corpay One is the smarter way to pay. A leading bill pay and credit card solution for SMBs, Corpay One helps businesses take the busy work out of running their back office while making other resources available to drive growth. This is a single, effortless platform, designed to save businesses time and money and help them focus on what they love. For accountants and bookkeepers, Corpay One's Advisors platform truly automates client accounting services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005865/en/