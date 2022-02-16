National Interstate Insurance Company Promotes Shawn V. Los to President and Chief Operating Officer

National Interstate Insurance Company, a member of Great American Insurance Group, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Shawn V. Los to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Los joined National Interstate in 2001 as an underwriter trainee, and most recently served as Executive Vice President. During his 20 years with the company, he has held numerous management and executive positions within National Interstate and its subsidiary, Vanliner Insurance Company.

Mr. Los earned a bachelor's degree from Miami (Ohio) University and a Master of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace University. He also holds the Associate in Insurance Services and Associate in Risk Management designations.

"Shawn is very well respected in the insurance industry and within our organization. With Shawn's promotion, National Interstate is well positioned to continue its excellent track record of profitable growth," commented Tony Mercurio, Executive Vice President, Great American Insurance Group and Chief Executive Officer, National Interstate.

About National Interstate

An Insurance Experience Built Around You

National Interstate Insurance Company offers insurance products and services, including alternative risk transfer programs, focused on the transportation industry. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries are rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best (rating affirmed December 3, 2021).

National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

