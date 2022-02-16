Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Use of PCR-Testing Panels for COVID-19 Testing in Animals Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics (PCR)), Animal (Companion, Food-producing animals), End User (Reference Labs, Hospital, Clinics, Universities) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0%.
Immunodiagnostics segment occupies the largest share in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in the forecasted period
Based on technology, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Other Technologies. The higher preference for this technology by veterinarians, pet owners, and livestock producers contributes to the large share of the immunodiagnostics segment. The growing demand for early & accurate diagnosis; increasing preference for in-house testing; and the increasing applications of immunodiagnostics are supporting the growth of this application segment.
The companion animal segment dominated the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020
Based on the animal type, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into companion animal and food-producing animals. In 2020, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing pet ownership (especially in developed countries), rising penetration of pet insurance, a growing number of veterinary practitioners globally, and increasing animal disease control and disease prevention measures.
Veterinary reference laboratories are the major end users in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market
Based on end users, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals and clinics, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, and veterinary research institutes and universities. In 2020, veterinary reference laboratories were the major end users in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of veterinarians, the increasing number of veterinary practices, and the rising number of samples received for diagnostics in reference laboratories from small and large animal practices. Rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care is further expected to propel market growth.
North America accounts for the largest share in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in the forecasted period
North America accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period. The growth in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market of North America is characterized by the increasing population of companion and food-producing animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, the availability of technologically advanced veterinary reference laboratories, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
- Increasing Companion Animal Population
- Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and the Subsequent Growth in Animal Health Expenditure
- Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies
- Increasing Disease Control & Disease Prevention Measures
- Rising Incidence of Transboundary & Zoonotic Diseases
- Growing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Devices
Restraints
- Rising Pet Care Costs
- High Costs of Veterinary Diagnostic Tests
Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Pcr-Testing Panels for COVID-19 Testing in Animals
- Untapped Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Markets
- Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries
Companies Mentioned
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
- Zeotis
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Virbac
- Biomerieux S.A.
- Heska Corporation
- Idvet
- Neogen Corporation
- Qiagen N.V. (A Part of Indical Bioscience)
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Agrolabo S.P.A.
- Bionote Usa Inc.
- Biogal Galed Labs
- Biochek
- Biopanda Reagents Ltd.
- Urit Medical Electronic Co., Ltd.
- Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Livet
- Indical Bioscience GmbH
- Fassisi, GmbH
- Alvedia
- Skyer, Inc.
- Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Precision Biosensor
