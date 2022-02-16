The Worldwide RegTech Industry is Expected to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "RegTech Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report forecasts the global RegTech Market size is expected to grow USD 7.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period.
By Component, the solutions to record a larger market share during the forecast period
Financial institutions can use RegTech solution to automate AML efforts, streamline and automate KYC data collecting procedures, identify and analyze key rules and related changes over time, and more. RegTech solution is not limited to a single type or category; they may be found in a variety of application areas, including risk and compliance management, identity management, regulatory reporting, fraud management, and regulatory intelligence. These solution help businesses comply with rules and compliance requirements in real-time, improve customer experience, manage risk, and make appropriate suggestions. Companies can reduce regulatory costs by utilizing third-party RegTech services.
By Application, the Regulatory Compliance segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
Regulatory intelligence is the process of continuously monitoring and tracking various regulations and compliances. RegTech providers offer several tools for identifying and interpreting regulatory changes by providing a real-time catalog of various regulatory requirements. RegTech solution process targeted information and data from multiple sources, analyze these data and generate an output that outlines the risks and opportunities for formulating the most appropriate regulatory strategy. The adoption of RegTech solution by financial institutions enables easy management of the changing regulatory environments and minimizes the risks related to non-compliance. The providers of RegTech solution are incorporating AI and ML to automate the tracking of global regulatory data.
By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
Organizations with over 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. The adoption of RegTech solutions across large enterprises is higher as compared to SMEs, owing to the need to comply with comparatively larger regulatory requirements, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Unlike SMEs, large enterprises have a large scale of business operations that are geographically dispersed. Large enterprises, mostly publicly traded companies, adopt regulatory programs due to various regulations by their respective governments. Regulatory programs enable the proficient functioning of compliance processes with cost cuttings, thereby driving technology innovations and enabling highly agile business structures. Thus, the adoption of national and international regulatory programs related to data protection, identity management, and others has become highly imperative across large enterprises.
By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is home to many developing economies, and many countries in this region are adopting new technologies to comply with procedures for increasing the efficiency of financial systems. The key countries include Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, China, and New Zealand. The region is expected to witness the fast-paced adoption of RegTech software. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing RegTech market owing to the rise in the adoption of new technologies, high investments for digital transformation, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, extensive development of infrastructures, and increasing GDP of various countries. Rapidly growing economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India, are implementing FinTech solutions across multiple business processes to provide effective solutions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Cost of Compliance
- Rising Number of Fraudulent Activities
- Rising Need for Faster Transactions
- Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Support Regtech Innovations
Restraints
- High Cost of Software
- Regulatory Divergence
Opportunities
- Adoption of New Technologies
- Government Initiatives for Adoption of Regtech
- Regtech Augments Capabilities of Financial Authorities
Challenges
- Cybersecurity and Consumer Data Privacy
- Lack of Data Standardization
Companies Mentioned
- Actico
- Ascent
- Ayasdi
- Broadridge
- Ceptinel
- Chainalysis
- Clausematch
- Complyadvantage
- Corlytics
- Cybergrx
- Deloitte
- Fenergo
- Hummingbird
- Ibm
- Identitymind
- Jumio
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Metricstream
- Mindbridge
- Nice Actimize
- Pole Star
- Pwc
- Regnosys
- Tessian
- Thomson Reuters
- Trulioo
- Wolters Kluwer
