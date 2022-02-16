The Patent Administrator Virtual Training Course, May 13th, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Patent Administrator Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive one-day course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the patent administrator. It is a highly complex area due to many different procedures across different patent offices. The programme will demystify these procedures and filing requirements in key jurisdictions, and will improve your knowledge and skills so you can work more efficiently and excel in your role.
Topics to be covered include:
- Introduction to patents
- Understanding filing procedures and systems
- Electronic filing (including hands-on exercises and demonstrations)
- Handling post-filing communications from national and international offices
- Renewing your patents
- Recording assignments and name changes
- Overview of licences and royalties
- Obtaining and using patent information
By attending this event, you will:
- Gain an invaluable introduction to working with patents
- Achieve a greater understanding of patent administration and where your role sits within the team
- Improve your understanding of the filing requirements in key jurisdictions - what to do and when
- Learn about electronic filing at the EPO via practical exercises and demonstrations
- Understand how to calculate renewal payments - how to pay and when
A series of exercises throughout the day will give participants the opportunity to apply what they have learned in a practical context under the guidance of our expert trainer.
Course Agenda:
Introduction to patents
- Registered and unregistered rights
- What is a patent?
- Why apply for a patent?
- How long will it last?
Organisation of the IP department
- Composition of the team
- Your role within the team
- Differences between private practice and industry
Filing procedures and systems
- International conventions
- National patent systems
- International patent systems
- Stages of a patent application
-
Requirements for filing applications
- Nationally
- At the EPO
- At WIPO
- Electronic filing - epo line
- Electronic filing demonstration - EPO CMS
- Record keeping/working with your in-house system
- Practical exercise
Post-filing communications
-
Due dates and deadlines
- GB applications
- European applications
- Divisional applications
- PCTapplications
- Euro-PCTapplications
- Calculation of dates
- Practical exercise
Renewals
- How are renewal fees calculated?
- When can you pay renewals?
- How can you pay renewals?
- Practical exercise
Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs)
- What are SPCs?
- When are SPCs applicable?
- Brief overview of how SPCs work
Assignments and name changes
- Why is an assignment required?
- Recording an assignment
- Recording a name change
Licences and royalties
- What is a licence?
- Why license your patents?
Patent information
- Useful literature
- Useful websites
- Products and services of the EPO, UKIPO, WIPO
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri6eoe
