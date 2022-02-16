World Tire Market Report: Tire Manufacturers' Sustainability Visions Impact on Long Term Demand and Product Mix - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Tire Fillers Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tire fillers market analysis covering the period 2015 to 2040. Covering key filler manufacturers by filler type and detailing tire market drivers, demand, prices and values.
Key manufacturers are discussed by filler type. This includes carbon black (furnace, thermal, acetylene and plasma), precipitated silica (standard and highly dispersible), mineral fillers (clay, calcium carbonate, ground coal), recovered carbon black, sustainable fillers (cellulose, lignin), nanofillers, specialist fillers and titanium dioxide. Topics include high-level capacities, industry changes, drivers and developments.
Tire market drivers include tire types, subtypes, megatrends and regional developments. Regional weighted average market pricing is provided and used to estimate market values. Market demand is provided in detail by filler type and region for 2015 to 2040. The potential impact of tire manufacturers' sustainability visions has been modelled to provide guidance on long term demand trends.
Forward market demand and values are derived by combining all the necessary market drivers, including but not limited to: organic growth, regional drivers and technology drivers. The comprehensive analysis system is outlined in the report. Market demand has been validated against real-life usage patterns from a number of different confidential sources. Validation for primary filler types (carbon black and silica) is also done against independent calculations and sources.
Key Features:
- An executive summary with practical findings and key takeaways
- Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2015 to 2040
- Carbon Black, Silica, RCB, Nano Carbons, Sustainable Fillers, Mineral Fillers, Others
- Tire Manufacturers' Sustainability Visions Impact on Demand and Product Mix
- Key Manufacturers & Recent Changes.
- Industry Market Drivers & Trends
- Top Tire Manufacturer Brand and Patent Analysis Relating to Tire Fillers
- 2019 and 2020 Regional Weighted Average Pricing
- Global Demand by Filler Type and Tire Types
- Regional Demand by Filler Type
- Market Values by Region for 2019/20
- Projected to 2030 & 2040
Exclusive Content:
- Top Tire Manufacturer Brand and Patent Analysis Relating to Tire Fillers
- In-depth Analysis of Tire Market Drivers Relating to Filler Use
- Tire Manufacturers' Sustainability Visions Impact on Long Term Demand and Product Mix
- Industry Leading Market Demand Modelling Benchmarked vs Actual Usage Data
- Industry Market Drivers & Trends
Report Scope
This market report has the following scope:
- Tire Fillers: Carbon blacks (furnace, thermal, acetylene, plasma), precipitated silica (standard and highly dispersible), mineral fillers (clay types, calcium carbonate, ground coal), titanium dioxide, recycled (recovered carbon black RCB), sustainable (cellulose, lignin), nano (nanotubes, graphene) and other (specialist) types.
- Alternative Materials: Materials that can replace fillers either totally or in part are discussed in varying detail based upon their usage. This includes micronized powders, crumbs and reclaims rubber.
- Excluded: Materials used as dusting agents or release agents in component, compound or tire production.
- Manufacturers: Key manufacturers for the tire fillers listed above.
- Markets: Tire market is segmented by main tire types. Also includes tire bladders, curing envelopes, inner tubes, and retread compounds.
- Geographies: Global split by the publisher defined regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America and South Asia.
- Time Frame: Years 2015 to 2040.
- Market Demand: Market demand for 2015 to 2020 is determined and validated against historic usage patterns. Demand for 2021 to 2040 is projected using stated modelling techniques. Global market demand is provided by filler type and by tire type. Regional market demand is provided by filler type.
- Market Values: Market values for 2019/20 are estimated from weighted average pricing by filler type. Market values for 2030 and 2040 using 2019 prices with the projected yearly demand.
- Market Pricing: 2019 and 2020 average weighted regional market prices are provided for carbon black and precipitated silica. Estimates are provided for other filler types.
Companies Mentioned
- Active Minerals
- BASF
- Birla Carbon
- Bridgestone
- Cabot Corporation
- Cales de Llierca
- Calf Carbon Technology
- Cancarb
- China Synthetic Rubber Company
- Coal Fillers
- Continental
- Cosmo Chemical
- Delta-Energy Group
- Denka
- Directa Plus
- EICL Ltd
- Evonik Industries
- Gazprom
- Goodyear
- Gratomic
- Hankook
- Hess Pumice Products
- Hiller Carbon
- Huber
- Huber Silicas
- Huntsman
- Imerys
- Inowrocladskie
- Jai Enterprises
- Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black
- KaMin
- KMG
- Kunal Calcium
- Lehigh Technologies
- Longxing Chemical Stock
- Madhu Silica
- Michelin
- NanoExplore
- OCSiAL
- Omsk Carbon
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- Phillips Carbon Black
- Pirelli
- PPG Industries
- Pyrolyx
- Qingdao DT Nanotech
- Quechen Silicon
- Scandinavian Enviro Systems
- Sciama
- Sid Richardson
- Solvay
- Sumitomo
- Tokai Carbon
- Toyo
- Ventas Techicas
- XG Sciences
- Yokohama
- Zigma International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4sv3m
