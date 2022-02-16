Get Shaking and Celebrate National Margarita Day with On The Border

This National Margarita Day, On The Border is Offering Bold Specials
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating National Margarita Day on Tuesday, February 22 by offering guests its famous House Margarita for $5. Whether you like them frozen or on the rocks, the mouth-watering margaritas can be topped off with Grand Marnier Meltdowns® for only 40 cents in celebration of On The Border's 40th birthday.
This press release features multimedia.
"There's no better place to celebrate National Margarita Day than at On The Border," says Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer at On The Border. "Our Chips & Salsa are always on the house, Queso Club members get free Signature Queso and we offer a variety of margarita flavors to make your margarita fiesta great!"
Ice-Cold Margarita Favorites:
- NEW! SkyRita – Grande frozen House Margarita topped with a refreshing citrus wheat Blue Moon® Light Sky beer.
- NEW! Managonada – Sweet Mango Margarita combined with the subtle saltiness of chamoy and spicy Tajin® Clasico Seasoning for this traditional Mexican frozen favorite!
- Others include Cherry Lime Rum ‘Rita, Peach Vodka ‘Rita, Maker's ‘Rita, Diamante Margarita, Sangria Swirl, Strawbrrrita, Strawberry Shaker Margarita, Smoky Pineapple Margarita, Spicy Pineapple Margarita, Pineapple Margarita, Mango Tango Margarita, ‘Skinny ‘Rita, Coronarita, Borderita, Barrel Aged ‘Rita, 1800 Mercedes, The Perfect Patron and Blue Lagoon Margarita.
- Fiesta Canteen – party-sized gallon of our Classic, Strawberry or Mango Margaritas.
"The margarita meltdown was one of our most popular items when we opened our first location 40 years ago in Dallas," adds Ramey. "Offering it for only 40 cents today is truly for celebrating our humble beginnings and to let our guests enjoy a popular favorite from our early days."
The Grand Marnier Meltdown® is available for dine-in only, through October 2022. Many margaritas can be ordered To Go! Guests can check online for availability.
About On The Border
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 130 restaurants in 29 states and Asia, there's always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
