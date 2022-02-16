U.S. Xpress Releases Economic Forecast for First Half of 2022

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX today released its economic forecast covering the first half of 2022, which highlights trends and updates specific to the logistics industry. The full, detailed forecast can be found on the company website. Four key themes emerged for the first half of 2022:
- Incremental growth in truckload capacity. The allure of an inflationary rate environment and robust freight volumes is hard to resist for entrepreneurial drivers who want to reap the benefits by running under their own operating authority. Recruiting efforts of midsize and larger fleets will continue to contend with drivers' desire to become owner-operators or independent carriers. Asset-based carriers will have to rely more on their brokerage divisions to corral the trucks they need to serve their contract commitments.
- Tractor and trailer equipment backlogs. We continue to see record retail prices for used power units; with increases of nearly 68% year over year. Last year also saw a slew of new entrants into the carrier market despite record high equipment prices. A theory we're exploring is that more experienced drivers are taking advantage of ballooning real estate values by using the equity in their homes to finance the purchase of used equipment. Additionally, the Biden administration expects the global semiconductor shortage to persist through at least the second half of this year, so the strain on equipment manufacturing might not be resolved anytime soon.
- Tightened consumer spending. Many government agencies have reported that inflation is at its highest in several decades, and increasing wage, materials and transportation costs are still working their way downstream from manufacturers and food suppliers to retailers and consumers. If inflation continues to creep into Americans' daily purchasing decisions, it'll erode their sense of confidence in the economy. However, flagging consumer demand could help resolve much of the strain currently being placed on supply chains.
- Legislative agendas in a midterm election year. Late 2021 ushered in an infrastructure bill that will have considerable impacts on the trucking industry. Construction projects will likely contend for workers who would have otherwise entered the driver pool. Ongoing supply chain challenges and workforce development programs will certainly be front-and-center for policy makers. A pared-back version of the "Build Back Better Act" could also re-emerge and there's still uncertainty on how unemployment benefits will look in a post-pandemic economy.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is on a mission to make goods move better every day. Since its founding in 1985, the Company has evolved into a vital link in the supply chain, providing a portfolio of capacity solutions for its customers. This includes an established Dedicated fleet servicing some of the nation's largest shippers, along with innovative over-the-road (OTR) and brokerage solutions. Variant, the Company's driver-first OTR division, is the fastest-growing fleet in the industry. U.S. Xpress' brokerage offering, Xpress Technologies, provides greater capacity for shippers, and for carriers, tools and resources to better manage and grow their business. Powered by more than 10,000 professionals, these businesses are driving innovation across the industry and helping to shape the future of logistics.
USX Corporate
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005229/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.