Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product, Application, Technology, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Assays, Kits, Analyzers, Service), Application (Respiratory Diseases, HAIs, STDs, Cancer, Hepatitis), Technology (RT-PCR, INAAT), End User (Physician Office, Hospitals, ICUs) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics and increasing R&D funding, increasing awareness on the early detection of infectious diseases, and the increasing use of POC diagnostic tests. On the other hand, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies that significantly increase the product launch cycle may challenge market growth post their commercialization.
The assays & kits accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period
The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments & analyzers and software and services. The assays & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2020. The requirement assays & kits in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays & kits compared to instruments.
The sexually transmitted diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on applications, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, cancer, hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders, and other applications. In 2020, the sexually transmitted diseases segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The increasing prevalence of CT/NG infections, HPV, HIV, and Trichomonas vaginalis and technological advancements are major factors driving the growth of this market segment.
Hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end-users, the market is segmented into physicians' offices, hospitals & ICUs, research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and the high demand for diagnostic products in hospitals.
North America: The fastest-growing region point-of-care molecular diagnostics market
The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments are driving the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in this region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer
- Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics and Increasing R&D Funding
- Increasing Awareness on the Early Detection of Infectious Diseases
- Increasing Use of Poc Diagnostic Tests
Restraints
- Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
- High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio
Opportunities
- Growing R&D Activities in Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Testing
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Challenges
- Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies That Significantly Increase the Product Launch Cycle
- Introduction of Alternative Technologies
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- bioMerieux SA (France)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Quidel Corporation (US)
- QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US)
- Biocartis NV (Belgium)
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
- Lucira Health, Inc. (US)
- Cue Health (US)
- OpGen, Inc. (US)
- Binx Health, Inc. (US)
- Molbio Diagnostics Pct. Ltd. (India)
- Genomadix (Canada)
- Visby Medical, Inc. (US)
- QuikPath PTE Ltd. (Singapore)
- MD-Bio (US)
- QuantuMDx Group Ltd. (UK)
- Aidian Oy (Finland)
- GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcrpf1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005838/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.