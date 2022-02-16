Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product, Application, Technology, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Assays, Kits, Analyzers, Service), Application (Respiratory Diseases, HAIs, STDs, Cancer, Hepatitis), Technology (RT-PCR, INAAT), End User (Physician Office, Hospitals, ICUs) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics and increasing R&D funding, increasing awareness on the early detection of infectious diseases, and the increasing use of POC diagnostic tests. On the other hand, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies that significantly increase the product launch cycle may challenge market growth post their commercialization.

The assays & kits accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments & analyzers and software and services. The assays & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2020. The requirement assays & kits in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays & kits compared to instruments.

The sexually transmitted diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on applications, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, cancer, hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders, and other applications. In 2020, the sexually transmitted diseases segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The increasing prevalence of CT/NG infections, HPV, HIV, and Trichomonas vaginalis and technological advancements are major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into physicians' offices, hospitals & ICUs, research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and the high demand for diagnostic products in hospitals.

North America: The fastest-growing region point-of-care molecular diagnostics market

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments are driving the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer

Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics and Increasing R&D Funding

Increasing Awareness on the Early Detection of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Use of Poc Diagnostic Tests

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio

Opportunities

Growing R&D Activities in Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Testing

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies That Significantly Increase the Product Launch Cycle

Introduction of Alternative Technologies

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

bioMerieux SA (France)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Biocartis NV (Belgium)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Lucira Health, Inc. (US)

Cue Health (US)

OpGen, Inc. (US)

Binx Health, Inc. (US)

Molbio Diagnostics Pct. Ltd. (India)

Genomadix (Canada)

Visby Medical, Inc. (US)

QuikPath PTE Ltd. (Singapore)

MD-Bio (US)

QuantuMDx Group Ltd. (UK)

Aidian Oy (Finland)

GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcrpf1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005838/en/