Bynder Named a "Leader" In Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience by Independent Research Firm

In new report, Bynder receives highest scores possible in eight criteria including, usability and user interface, performance, planned enhancements and market approach

Bynder, the global digital asset management (DAM) platform, has been named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q1 2022 report by Forrester Research, Inc. The report states that Bynder "leads with strong usability and portal capabilities." The report also states that Bynder has a "well-defined market approach that has grown to target enterprises in verticals like consumer brands, healthcare, and technology."

The industry landscape has changed for marketers, with increased demand for content that is personal, scalable, and brand consistent. In fact, half of Forrester Wave references have only been using their DAM for two years or less, while 97% said that their volume of content had increased over the past year. To help meet this increased demand among different DAM experience levels across industries, Bynder built on its strong foundation of an intuitive user interface as well as strong portal and rapid deployment capabilities by expanding its partner ecosystem and integration capabilities.

The report notes, "The company's market performance distinguishes it, with growth outpacing the greater market and all its revenue attributed to its DAM product." We feel this success is a result of Bynder's partner and integration momentum, as well as efforts to further enhance customer support, as highlighted by references. The report concludes that "Bynder is a good fit for brand-forward companies that want an easy-to-use DAM solution that they can deploy quickly."

"Digital asset management is no longer a ‘nice to have' for brands in a world where a personalized and streamlined customer experience is critical for successful digital engagement," said Paul Heiden, Bynder's Chief Product Officer. "Bynder has been continuously lauded for our unwavering commitment to helping deliver the best digital experience through an easy-to-use platform with robust capabilities. We believe being named a leader validates the commitment and the steps we've taken to further that mission for our customers, whose needs and feedback drive everything we do."

In the past two years, Bynder has expanded its product suite and partner ecosystem to enhance integration capabilities, including the launch of the Bynder Connector for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud Connector and a suite of technology partnerships to allow users to integrate their DAM throughout their digital ecosystem. In addition, the launch of Bynder's Dynamic Asset Transformation (DAT) capabilities led to top scores in Intelligent Content Generation. Bynder allows teams to manage the increased demand for content and deliver a better customer experience while simultaneously freeing up time to focus on higher-level strategic tasks that drive revenue and business objectives.

To request the full report, visit www.bynder.com/en/reports/forrester-wave-report-2022

About Bynder

Bynder is a global leader in digital asset management (DAM), providing brands with the most powerful creative content engine to deliver personalized digital experiences. A scalable SaaS solution recognized for its intuitive user experience, Bynder helps more than 1.4M users across over 2200 organizations, including Spotify, Puma, and Icelandair, provide the right, on-brand assets across the enterprise. Founded in 2013, Bynder has since grown to over 450 employees in seven offices around the globe, including the Netherlands, USA, Spain, UK and UAE. The company is backed by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.bynder.com.

