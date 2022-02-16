BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Systems for Philadelphia's New Fleet of Zero-Emission Capable Hybrid Buses

BAE Systems, a leader in electric propulsion, has been selected by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to supply up to 340 electric drive systems for its new fleet of low emission transit buses. BAE Systems will provide 220 electric drive systems to New Flyer of America Inc., with an option for 120 additional systems, over the next three years. Incorporating the company's latest technology for future zero-emission platforms, the Series-ER (Electric Range) systems will deliver significant emission reductions and fuel savings across the fleet.
A major feature of Series-ER is the Modular Accessory Power System (MAPS), a next-generation component that uses advanced materials for increased electrical efficiency. This order of electric-hybrid applications will benefit from BAE Systems' newest technology, which is also designed to be integrated on battery-electric and fuel cell powered buses.
"We are supporting SEPTA's environmental goals with green technology that improves air quality for the greater Philadelphia community," said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "Our electric drive system provides transit operators with a highly reliable, flexible option to bring them one step closer to a zero-emission future."
The Series-ER system includes an electric motor, onboard energy storage, and smart controls to create a clean, integrated electric propulsion and accessory power system for the buses. The system also provides zero-emission operation via BAE Systems' industry-leading experience with engine stop and start, and geofenced green zone technology. The onboard charger and advanced energy recovery enables Series-ER to deliver zero emissions without the need for grid-connected charging.
BAE Systems has 25 years of experience developing and fielding electric propulsion systems and accessories for transit buses. The company's Series-ER technology is part of that foundation, helping transit agencies bridge the gap to zero emissions, without infrastructure requirements for vehicle charging. BAE Systems has more than 14,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses around the globe, including in cities such as New York, San Francisco, Montreal, and London.
The production and service support for the Series-ER systems will be conducted at the company's facility in Endicott, N.Y.
