Dynasty Financial Partners Expands to Florida's East Coast with New Network Development Director

Sean Lindenbaum Joins the Firm as Director of Network Development, Southeast Division

Dynasty Financial Partners announced today that Sean Lindenbaum joined the firm as Director of Network Development, Southeast Division.

Mr. Lindenbaum will be based on Florida's East Coast and will report directly to John Sullivan, Head of Network Development.

Mr. Lindenbaum was previously Managing Director of Sales at TD Ameritrade Institutional from 2005-2021, where he was responsible for leading the Southeast and MidAtlantic sales team and has over 20 years of experience in delivering business solutions designed to accelerate revenue and sales growth. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Strategic Sales Planning based out of New Jersey with TD Ameritrade Institutional. He has his BS in Economics from the State University of New York at Oneonta and earned a professional certificate through Securities Industry Institute at The Wharton School.

"Sean brings a long and successful track record of experience to this newly created position at Dynasty. He has been recognized throughout his career as a skilled communicator, collaborator, and top performer – all qualities that will serve him well as he begins the next chapter of his career at Dynasty," commented John Sullivan, Head of Network Development.

As Director of Network Development, Southeast Division, Mr. Lindenbaum will be responsible for collaborating with the Dynasty Network Development team, consulting to advisors interested in the independent model, and work alongside Dynasty's other business segments to service the Dynasty Network as needed.

"We believe the broader southeast market, and Florida in particular, represent a significant opportunity for Dynasty," remarked Dynasty's CEO, Shirl Penney. "There are a number of advisors in the southeast market who are at wirehouses and IBDs who want a supported independent model and many RIAs who are looking to outsource technology, investments, and capital needs to gain further scale, efficiencies, and to grow faster both organically and inorganically. Additionally, we find that many of the top independent advisory firms and the advisors who run them want to be independent but not alone, so we are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow our Dynasty Network of RIAs in the southeast."

Thus far in 2022, Dynasty has hired 9 people in St. Petersburg.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty's technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty's platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients' growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients' use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

