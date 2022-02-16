Tempest Risk Management launches the Tempest Gateway, a mobile SaaS Platform to help small businesses adapt to Hybrid and Virtual work

Tempest Risk Management, a risk management provider based out of Wilmington, Delaware, has announced the launch of Tempest Gateway, a cloud-based SaaS small business operations platform. The formal launch of Tempest Gateway occurred on January 18 following several months of extensive testing. The Tempest Gateway was partially funded by a Delaware State EDGE Grant and was created to help businesses drive consistency and efficiency in their operations while on the go, as well as assist them in adapting to hybrid work environments. The user-friendly mobile-intranet application is designed for small to medium-sized businesses across the country. Companion mobile apps for each subscriber are avaialble in the Apple Store and Google Play Store to download for free.
"This groundbreaking new platform is designed to make operations easier than ever for businesses. Access to procedures and communications are essential for any thriving business but complex and expensive tools are out of reach for most small and medium size businesses," stated Andy Ziegler, owner of Tempest Risk Management. "By creating an easy to navigate digital space for businesses to share and communicate vital information with employees through their computers and phones, Tempest Gateway provides business operations solutions, resilience, and business continuity at an affordable price."
Tempest Gateway provides a customizable platform for businesses to connect with employees through a company directory, store files, share employee handbooks, and make company announcements. Incident reports and standard operating procedures can also be kept and referred to within the platform. Once company leaders subscribe to the Tempest Gateway, employees receive invitations via email to easily make a profile and gain 24/7 access to vital information and capabilities. The cloud-based SaaS platform is now accessible via browser, iOS mobile app, and Google Play.
For more information about subscribing to the Tempest Gateway by Tempest Risk Management, go to gateway.tempestrisk.com or www.tempestrisk.com
