Widen, an Acquia Company, Named a Leader in 2022 Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience Report

Independent research firm cites Widen DAM solution for strong search and marketing capabilities
Acquia announced today that the Widen Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution was named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q1 2022 Report. It evaluates the 14 most significant DAM vendors against 27 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Acquia acquired Widen in September 2021.
According to the report: "Widen leads with strong search and marketing capabilities. Madison, Wisconsin-based Widen was recently bought by digital experience vendor Acquia. With this purchase, Acquia rounds out its digital experience platform (DXP) and fills the gap of workflow and asset management capabilities."
The report concludes that "Widen offers a strong roadmap of planned enhancements informed and tested by customers who get to provide formalized feedback multiple times a year during engagements with the vendor."
The Forrester report also states that Widen offers a "clear commercial model and transparent pricing," as well as "superior capabilities with its creative toolset integration …" and "solid digital rights management capabilities including integrations into third party DRM applications." Widen earned the highest possible scores across nine criteria, including: AI metadata extraction, search, digital rights management, version control, content performance analytics, usability and user interface, creative toolset integration, planned enhancements, and commercial model.
"We believe that Forrester's findings prove the strength of Widen's DAM technology when combined with the Acquia Digital Experience platform (DXP)," said Jake Athey, VP of Marketing at Widen, an Acquia company. "The addition of Widen to Acquia DXP brings our customers enhanced capabilities around rich media and product information content, providing even more opportunities to build world-class digital experiences."
For more information, access a complimentary copy of the report here: The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q1, 2022.
About Acquia
Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.
