P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) - Global Therapeutic Landscape Assessment, 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) - Drugs in Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) pipeline Target constitutes close to 14 molecules. Out of which approximately 13 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase II, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 4, 1, 5 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.
This report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System, Respiratory, Dermatology, Genito Urinary System And Sex Hormones, Ophthalmology and Women's Health which include indications Chronic Cough, Pain, Cough, Neuropathic Pain (Neuralgia), Inflammatory Pain, Pruritus, Visceral Pain, Alzheimer's Disease, Diabetic Neuropathic Pain, Endometriosis, Insomnia, Low Back Pain, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Ocular Hypertension, Open-Angle Glaucoma and Overactive Bladder.
The report outlays comprehensive information on the P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.
Report Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3)
- The report reviews P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to P2X Purinoceptor 3 (P2RX3) targeted therapeutics
Featured News & Press Releases
- Nov 01, 2021: BELLUS Health convenes virtual analyst event to discuss the chronic cough landscape and its selective P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937
- Oct 08, 2021: Sino Biopharmaceutical announces IND application of innovative medicine "TCR1672" filed with and accepted by FDA
- Sep 23, 2021: BELLUS Health announces completion of patient enrollment in SOOTHE phase 2b trial for refractory chronic cough and BLUEPRINT phase 2a trial for chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis
- Sep 13, 2021: BELLUS Health announces positive interim analysis from the phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough
- Sep 06, 2021: Bayer's Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough
- Aug 23, 2021: BELLUS Health to report additional RELIEF data in an oral presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021
- Aug 03, 2021: Evotec SE: Positive phase IIb data for investigational P2X3 antagonist in patients with refractory chronic cough
- May 10, 2021: BELLUS Health to present at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference
- Mar 03, 2021: MSD files refractory cough medicine in Japan
- Mar 01, 2021: U.S. FDA accepts Merck's gefapixant New Drug Application for review
- Jan 14, 2021: BELLUS Health to present at the Eleventh International Virtual Cough Symposium
- Dec 14, 2020: BELLUS Health announces first patient dosed in its phase 2 BLUEPRINT trial of BLU-5937 for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis
- Dec 08, 2020: BELLUS Health announces first patient dosed in its phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 for the treatment of refractory chronic cough
- Sep 09, 2020: Merck's gefapixant decreases chronic cough frequency in Phase III trials
- Sep 08, 2020: BELLUS Health announces design for its phase 2b Ttial with BLU-5937 in refractory Chronic Cough
Companies Mentioned
- Asana BioSciences LLC
- Bayer AG
- Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- BELLUS Health Inc.
- Future Analgesics
- Integral Molecular Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Ossianix Inc.
- Shionogi & Co. Ltd.
- Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.
