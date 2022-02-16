Global IoT Revenue in the Energy Sector is Forecast to Reach $59 Billion by 2025, up from $34 Billion in 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Power - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the power sector has faced significant challenges across the entire value chain. These include spiking energy costs, transitioning to renewables, and safeguarding assets against extreme weather conditions.
The Internet of Things (IoT), billed as a key part of the next industrial revolution or Industry 4.0, can significantly transform the power sector by optimizing operations, managing asset performance, and engaging customers to lower energy costs.
The power sector is already reaping benefits from early consumer-oriented IoT applications: smart meters and smart thermostats. Incorporating IoT technology is also made easier by the declining costs of IoT hardware, notably sensors. The global IoT revenue in the energy sector is forecast to reach $59 billion by 2025, up from $34 billion in 2019.
Scope
- The report focuses on understanding the impact of Internet of Things (IoT) and its potential applications in the power industry.
- Review of the recent technological advancements in IoT that could set the tone for its adoption across diverse industries.
- Assessment of the strategies and initiatives adopted by power companies to gain a competitive advantage in this theme.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- IoT Value Chain
- Device layer
- Connectivity layer
- Data layer
- App layer
- Services layer
- Power Challenges
- The Impact of IoT on Power
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- IoT Timeline
- Companies
- Leading IoT adopters in power
- Leading IoT vendors
- Specialist IoT vendors in power
- Sector Scorecard
- Power equipment manufacturers sector scorecard
Companies Mentioned
- Duke Energy
- E.ON
- Enel
- Electricite de France (EDF)
- PG&E
- National Grid
- Southern Company
- ABB
- Amazon
- Cisco
- C3.ai
- GE
- Honeywell
- Microsoft
- Siemens
- Vodafone
